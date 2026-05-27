Much to work with, much work to be done

But the initial starting five has also been comprised, in part, by right guard Spencer Anderson (seventh round, 2023) and right tackle Dylan Cook (undrafted coming out of Montana in 2022 before catching on with Tampa Bay and, eventually, the Steelers).

It's about identifying and developing the best five regardless of alignment, not the five with the highest profiles or the most history at a particular position.

Fautanu was the right tackle last season and Cook took over at left tackle in the wake of Broderick Jones (first round, 2023) being lost for the season to a neck injury after 11 games.

McCormick played right guard the past two seasons.

When it comes to tackle, Fautanu is apparently ambidextrous.

"I saw it when he was in college," Campen said. "He was a left tackle in college. The thing with him, he naturally goes over there and just starts using his left sets and those kind of things. Sometimes as coaches we take that for granted. At times you just say, 'Well, just go there and put your left hand down.' Well, try writing left-handed if you're right-handed. It's not as easy as you think.

"The fact that he was able to do that, and we're just seeing how it goes over there for right now but that is a big plus."

The Steelers also invested a first-round pick in tackle Max Iheanachor and a third-round selection in Gennings Dunker, a tackle in college who is converting to guard in the NFL.

And their haul in free agency included veteran interior offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, so there remains much for Campen and assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans to sort out up front.

That process is being facilitated by the participation and enthusiasm Campen is seeing in OTAs.

"It's big, it really is," he said. "We use the term 'huge' and all that, it doesn't define everything. But It allows you to take other steps and to see how players can adapt to each other and to the system. So it is big.