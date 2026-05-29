Henry has plenty to work with

Receivers coach Adam Henry has been hard at work with his unit throughout the offseason, with it ramping up over the last few weeks with OTAs underway and minicamp approaching next week.
And the early evaluation is positive for the group.
"It's been good so far," said Henry. "The guys have been working extremely hard to learn the new language and verbiage. I'm pretty satisfied with the steps we're taking. So, it's going well.
"The guys are working together to help each other. So, it's a really good room."
The Steelers have a mix in the room, which includes veterans DK Metcalf, who was acquired during the 2025 offseason via a trade, and Michael Pittman Jr., acquired via a trade during the 2026 offseason.
Pittman's arrival will help ease the pressure from the double-teams Metcalf faced last season.
"If he's getting a double team, then there should be two other receivers that are going to get open, or even a tight end," said Henry. "So, in that aspect, we need everybody to do their part, because at times, you're not going to always go against the best corner. You may go against a second or third best corner, so that receiver has to take control of that situation at one-on-one and win his one-on-one."
And at 6-4, both provide quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a big weapon. And size can make a difference.
"Big is always open," said Henry. "When a quarterback is throwing to a big guy, even though you have guys draped on them, those guys always appear open. It's the contested catches. It's the physicality of it.
"Also, being able to initiate themselves, insert themselves into the run game. So that also helps, because we're going to run the ball, and that is a focus for us. Because when we run the ball, we can throw the ball. So that plays hand in hand."
Rookie receiver Germie Bernard, the Steelers second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Alabama, has been garnering compliments from teammates during the early days of OTAs.
Henry is also high on what the young receiver brings to the table, seeing his progress daily.
"It's just steps," said Henry. "Every day he's learning different little things, tidbits. Being a professional. Certain techniques. Every day is a learning experience right now.
"But the most important thing I'm satisfied with at this point is his growth of learning the offense. His football IQ of knowing multiple positions. And usually that's the hardest transition to even get on the field going from college to NFL, is learning all the formations, the offense, things of that nature.
"He's done a really good job of learning that."
While in the past, a rookie might have an opportunity to learn one position at a time and not be rushed, things are different now.
"Those days are gone," said Henry. "You have to be a conceptual thought processor, learn the whole picture. How do you plug and play in that picture.
"This is where things are now. No one has a position. You just play all over. And then when it's time to play, when something happens, you play the next best receiver, not the next X or Z or whatever."
Henry said the main thing he looks for with younger receivers is how they are picking things up with the offense and ability to adapt.
"It's the learning curve, being able to line up," said Henry. "Alignment, assignment, technique. When you go and break the huddle, do you know what you're doing? Because if you go the opposite way, the quarterback doesn't really trust you because now (he thinks) does he really know what to do? So, looking for little things like that.
"The young guys have really been working hard. Germie has done really well learning multiple positions. Just take some steps forward.
"Right now they're doing really well, but it ramps up another level when it goes to training camp. You have pads on. You can get hit. The press coverage, running through a defense, you may get bumped off by a linebacker. Just those little nuances of play strength and being able to make contested catches, things of that nature and learning those things. But right now, the guys are progressing really well."