Henry has plenty to work with

Rookie receiver Germie Bernard, the Steelers second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Alabama, has been garnering compliments from teammates during the early days of OTAs.

Henry is also high on what the young receiver brings to the table, seeing his progress daily.

"It's just steps," said Henry. "Every day he's learning different little things, tidbits. Being a professional. Certain techniques. Every day is a learning experience right now.

"But the most important thing I'm satisfied with at this point is his growth of learning the offense. His football IQ of knowing multiple positions. And usually that's the hardest transition to even get on the field going from college to NFL, is learning all the formations, the offense, things of that nature.

"He's done a really good job of learning that."

While in the past, a rookie might have an opportunity to learn one position at a time and not be rushed, things are different now.

"Those days are gone," said Henry. "You have to be a conceptual thought processor, learn the whole picture. How do you plug and play in that picture.

"This is where things are now. No one has a position. You just play all over. And then when it's time to play, when something happens, you play the next best receiver, not the next X or Z or whatever."

Henry said the main thing he looks for with younger receivers is how they are picking things up with the offense and ability to adapt.

"It's the learning curve, being able to line up," said Henry. "Alignment, assignment, technique. When you go and break the huddle, do you know what you're doing? Because if you go the opposite way, the quarterback doesn't really trust you because now (he thinks) does he really know what to do? So, looking for little things like that.

"The young guys have really been working hard. Germie has done really well learning multiple positions. Just take some steps forward.