Sharing the load

The Steelers believe they have a one-two punch at running back at their disposal; it's the sequence of punches thrown that's yet to be determined and might continue to fluctuate all season.
The only thing that's certain this spring is incumbent Jaylen Warren and free agent addition Rico Dowdle will both be doing plenty of punching.
"Per game it will define itself, what scheme we're going to highlight, what scheme we're going to basically star in that game, or things of that nature," running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr. explained. "But when it comes to Jaylen and Rico, Coach (head coach Mike McCarthy) will define that. He wants two fresh backs at all times.
"We'll find ways to make sure make that we get them on the field and they have ample amount of equal time on the field, but it'll define itself by scheme, by gameplan."
Both Warren and Dowdle have been assessed by the staff as three-down backs, or four-down backs if it comes to that, in part because both have been effective catching passes as well as running with the football (Warren with the Steelers and Dowdle with the Cowboys and Panthers).
One may emerge on first and second downs and the other more as a traditional third-down back.
Or, they each could be entrusted with a number of series.
The Steelers could also opt to ride the hot hand as games progress.
There are options aplenty in terms of the division of labor at the position, and to Chinyoung they're all appealing.
"These are two strong, stout running backs, in Rico and Jaylen," Chinyoung said. "We're just appreciative that they have so many dynamic abilities, to be able to change directions on a dime, have the top-end speed and make plays."
The running backs will also be tasked with developing a cohesive working relationship with the offensive linemen doing the blocking up front.
"It's all about collaboration, just getting on the same page with Coach Campen (offensive line coach James), teaching the running backs that it's our job to be the grit and the glue for the offensive line," Chinyoung said. "Build the relationship with them, understand how they work their singles (single blocks), their doubles (double-teams) and things of that nature. And I can kinda help them visualize what the intent is behind the play, not just running lines on paper but also actually understanding what our objective is and how we're gonna remove and displace the black dot.
"It's just a collaboration, starting with the running backs but also building a relationship with the offensive line."
It all adds up, potentially, to a running game the Steelers intend to lean upon as much more than just an occasional complement to the passing game.
"It comes down to the intentionality that Coach McCarthy has in regard to just delivering the overall identity of the offense, of the run game, how we're gonna utilize those guys," Chinyoung said. "One of his big things that he likes to hit is 55 completions and touches (as an offense). The run game is going to be a valuable piece of that.
"Just his intentionality of making sure that he paints the picture for those guys, along with Coach Brian Angelichio (offensive coordinator) of just what the vision is for the offense, especially in the run game."