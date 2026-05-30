Sharing the load

"It's all about collaboration, just getting on the same page with Coach Campen (offensive line coach James), teaching the running backs that it's our job to be the grit and the glue for the offensive line," Chinyoung said. "Build the relationship with them, understand how they work their singles (single blocks), their doubles (double-teams) and things of that nature. And I can kinda help them visualize what the intent is behind the play, not just running lines on paper but also actually understanding what our objective is and how we're gonna remove and displace the black dot.

"It's just a collaboration, starting with the running backs but also building a relationship with the offensive line."

It all adds up, potentially, to a running game the Steelers intend to lean upon as much more than just an occasional complement to the passing game.

"It comes down to the intentionality that Coach McCarthy has in regard to just delivering the overall identity of the offense, of the run game, how we're gonna utilize those guys," Chinyoung said. "One of his big things that he likes to hit is 55 completions and touches (as an offense). The run game is going to be a valuable piece of that.