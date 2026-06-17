Get to Know: Frank Cignetti Jr.

Get to know senior offensive assistant Frank Cignetti Jr., including who his coaching inspiration is.

What got you interested in coaching:

"I grew up as a coach's son. Growing up in Morgantown, West Virginia, my dad (Frank Cignetti Sr.) coached at West Virginia, and my brother Curt and I would go to a lot of the practices, went to the games and we just loved being around football. And then, as I saw the difference that my father was able to make in players' lives, people's lives. It was something that I was very interested in."

Who was your coaching inspiration:

"Obviously my father. My father was a tremendous mentor as a father. He was my boss when I worked for him. He was my coach when I played for him. My father was my mentor, my inspiration. I am very thankful, very grateful that I had a man of faith and character and integrity like my dad."

Describe your coaching style:

"Coaching is teaching. And I wake up every day and try to be positive, try to be energetic. I love teaching the game, whether it's the fundamentals, the technique, the scheme. I love the relationships with the coaches and the players and everyone in the building. I'd say my style is to build positive relationships and try and help people."

What do you love about coaching:

"I love the competition. I love the fellowship. I love the scheme and the fundamentals of the game. Just trying to make a difference in people's lives and helping people."

Favorite moment in coaching:

"I've had so many good ones, so many great ones, some great victories, and some agonizing defeats. But if we went back to New Orleans in 2000, Jim Haslett was our head coach. Mike McCarthy was our coordinator. We won the NFC West, and we won the first playoff game in Saints history, when we beat the Rams, the greatest show on turf. That was quite a moment because it was the first time that the Saints had done those things."

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"It was from my father, my mentor. Winning is very important. It's a production business. But what will last forever are the relationships that you build with these young men."

Best advice you give to players:

"Enjoy the journey. Every day is a blessing. Give it everything you have. We're here to help you. And don't take anything for granted."