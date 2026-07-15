Get to Know: Domata Peko

Get to know defensive line coach Domata Peko, including what he loves about coaching.

What got you interested in coaching:

"I played a long time in the league, 15 years total. When I got to double digits in year 10, that's where I got the itch for coaching. I was a player, but I felt like I was player-coach then. I was knowing the details of the job, helping our young guys out, all the rookies that came in. Around year 10, that's when I felt the itch to coach in the NFL. So, that would probably be one of the reasons I got into it. I felt like I was already doing it as a player. Once I retired, I took a year off where I didn't do any coaching. That's where I felt like my man upstairs, that God told me I'm not done with you yet. It's time for you to give back to the next generation of rushers, the next generation of defensive linemen. That's where feel like I am right now in my life. I feel like God has brought me here and opened doors for me to coach at this level. I feel like it's my next calling in life."

Describe your coaching style:

"I feel like I'm a player's coach. I've tried to build relationships with my guys because I'm big on brotherhood and playing for one another. When you get to know your coach and know him not only from X's and O's and from what we do here but a personal relationship, you want to do more for that person. When you're doing something for a friend versus when you're doing something for a brother. You take the extra step to do something for your brother. I'm a player-friendly coach, but also very demanding in my job and making sure I'm getting the best out of my guys. I want to make sure that I can get the very best out of each individual person."

What do you love about coaching:

"The competitive nature of it. It's a blessing to be able to compete at this high level. But I love being competitive with it. I love when you see someone that comes in and their details aren't right, their technique is a little off, maybe someone gave up on them. And then you get them here and you coach them up to the best of your ability. You try to bring the best out of them. And you see them being successful. So, taking the stuff that we learned in the classroom and translating it to the field and being successful. That's what makes me happy as a coach, to see them progressing."

Favorite coaching moment:

"It wasn't a moment, but it was when one of my guys that I coached when I was on the Dallas staff. His name was Mazi Smith, and he was a young dude. He was a first round pick the year before. I got there in his second year. I think he had maybe eight tackles total his rookie year. I really wanted to get him going. I felt like we had a good second year for him, his sophomore campaign. And that was a really good moment for me to see him progress from only having about eight tackles to the next year he had almost 40 tackles. People were calling him a bust, but we spent a lot of extra time together and I was able to see him progress from people talking bad about him to now people are loving him. So, it's good to see that."

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"One of my favorite quotes is do your best and let God handle the rest. I live my life by that. I think of handling the stuff that you can control. If you can't control it, then don't worry about it. Let him do all that stuff for you. If you always do your best every day, give your best effort out on the field, in the classroom, then God's going to bless you with bigger things. Do your best and let him handle the rest."