Get to Know: Eric Simonelli

Get to know offensive quality control coach Eric Simonelli, including the best advice he received in coaching.

What got you interested in coaching:

"I went to college as a baseball player and then I tore my labrum, so I stopped playing baseball. I grew up a football fan, so I started volunteering at my Division III college, Wesleyan University, and I was a student coach there for three years and then lucky enough to get in the NFL right after I graduated college."

Who was your coaching inspiration:

"I'd definitely say the person who got me in the NFL was Ben Bloom, he coaches for the Tennessee Titans now. He was my coaching inspiration and gave me the ability to get my foot in the door and be where I'm at today."

What has been your favorite moment in coaching:

"I'd say the first time I experienced a playoff win. I was with the Dallas Cowboys, and we beat Tom Brady in his last game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was the first playoff win ever in my career. So, I think that was a pretty big highlight."

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"Don't get too high, don't get too low. Just stay steady and even keeled. This is definitely an industry that has a lot of ups and downs as you can see every week during the season. So, the key is to just stay the course and stay in neutral. I think is the best piece of advice I've even given."