Get to Know: Robert Kugler

Get to know tight ends coach Robert Kugler, including the advice he gives to players.

What got you interested in coaching:

"I grew up around coaching, my dad (former Steelers offensive line coach Sean Kugler) being a coach. As I started getting older, I didn't want to get into coaching because we moved a bunch and I didn't see my dad much. Once I got to college and I was around it more, I realized there was a chance I had to affect kids' lives. I knew it was a pretty good gig, and I didn't know what else I'd be doing. I grew into it. After I got done playing, I started working as a graduate assistant and as I got to work with the kids and see them grow, it turned into a passion."

Who was your coaching inspiration:

"I will definitely start with my dad. I always thought he was a phenomenal coach. Players loved him, he was so detailed, his players played well. and then I had my mentors growing up. Campy, the line coach here, James Campen. He was the big mentor for me when I first got into the NFL. So, those two people the most."

Describe your coaching style:

"I'm authentic. I'm going to be myself. I'm not really a yeller or a screamer type of guy, but if we've got to get a point across, it'll be made. Also holding guys accountable. The big thing is just being yourself and not trying to be something you're not."

What do you love about coaching:

"Watching somebody strive for something and finally get it. Whether it's a technique, or a goal, or something they've been working so hard for, and then to see them do it and be excited about it. Then they come to you and say, 'Hey, we did it.' That's the part that I enjoy."

Favorite coaching moment:

"It was in 2022, I was working for the Carolina Panthers at the time, and we rushed for 322 yards in a win over the Detroit Lions. We have over 200 yards before halftime. It was one of the most fun football games I was a part of. We couldn't do anything wrong"

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"Really, it's being yourself. Don't try to be something you're not. Don't try to coach outside of your personality. If you're a big yeller, be a yeller. If you're not, don't do it. The biggest thing is being yourself."

Best advice you give to players:

"I think this might be counterintuitive but remember that there's more than just the game. For me, it's all about family. So, if I do have some advice for them, it would be to make sure that they're keeping their family at the forefront of their decision making, what they're doing, why they're doing things."