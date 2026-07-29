Assessing versatility key for first practice

"Roman not only did a great job over the top, because he had some big plays, but running the option routes and underneath and big crossers and things like that, that's what we need," McCarthy said of Wilson's work in OTAs and minicamp. "When you're a one-trick pony, you may get away with it for a year, but these defenses and players and how people can match up, they'll take that away from you. So, versatility is critical."

As much as Wednesday is already a good, albeit early, chance for the young receivers, it's just as vital for their counterparts on the opposite side of the ball. The secondary is banged up a bit to begin camp, with Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Something "flared up" for Porter during a mobility workout as part of Tuesday's conditioning test. McCarthy didn't want to get into a timeline for Porter to be cleared to practice, but it does open avenues for defensive backs down the depth chart to receive elevated reps.

"You think about the cliche of accountability and availability, these young guys, you're always looking to try to get more reps," McCarthy said. "You have to play the combinations, particularly sub-[package] defense. Those are the prominent personnel groups in our game, so with all the combinations of safeties, nickels and corners, it's a great opportunity."

Speaking of combinations, McCarthy is keeping an eye on those for the offensive line, as well. In fact, he advised paying less attention to the starting five at this juncture and more to which linemen are working together.

One snap, it could be Dylan Cook and Spencer Anderson on the right side. Then it could be Anderson and rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor. The left side could go from Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick to Fautanu and Brock Hoffman. Then, Hoffman might slide inside to center when Zach Frazier takes a break.