Assessing versatility key for first practice

There's only so much the Steelers can do, and thus only so much head coach Mike McCarthy can observe and analyze in the opening practice of training camp.
The players are in protective shirts and shorts rather than real pads as they ramp up this week, but McCarthy still plans to "move the needle" Wednesday. By and large, that lends itself to more opportunities to evaluate the skill positions and those on the perimeter.
"Two-minute [drill] will be the emphasis today, so you'll see some end-of-the-game operations," McCarthy said prior to practice. "If you recall in minicamp, before we went to Kennywood, that's where we left off. We were able to get to 90 percent."
And the playmaking in those situational drills will be relevant, too. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are established stud wideouts in the NFL, but Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard are vying for the next rung of the ladder.
According to McCarthy, it's less about determining a defined No. 3 receiver. It's a chance for both to show that they deserve to be involved in the offense.
"I think it's more competition for opportunity," McCarthy said. "Their roles are there, because both those guys have shown in the spring they can play all three positions. That's what I'm looking for, number one."
And that's what McCarthy saw in his first impressions of Wilson, who also drew praise from Aaron Rodgers on report day Tuesday. McCarthy wants to move around all of his receivers, but Wilson and Bernard project best to being in the slot, coming in motion pre-snap and getting open quickly for Rodgers.
We know Wilson has the pure straight-line speed to beat a defense deep. McCarthy believes he can do more than just that.
"Roman not only did a great job over the top, because he had some big plays, but running the option routes and underneath and big crossers and things like that, that's what we need," McCarthy said of Wilson's work in OTAs and minicamp. "When you're a one-trick pony, you may get away with it for a year, but these defenses and players and how people can match up, they'll take that away from you. So, versatility is critical."
As much as Wednesday is already a good, albeit early, chance for the young receivers, it's just as vital for their counterparts on the opposite side of the ball. The secondary is banged up a bit to begin camp, with Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.
Something "flared up" for Porter during a mobility workout as part of Tuesday's conditioning test. McCarthy didn't want to get into a timeline for Porter to be cleared to practice, but it does open avenues for defensive backs down the depth chart to receive elevated reps.
"You think about the cliche of accountability and availability, these young guys, you're always looking to try to get more reps," McCarthy said. "You have to play the combinations, particularly sub-[package] defense. Those are the prominent personnel groups in our game, so with all the combinations of safeties, nickels and corners, it's a great opportunity."
Speaking of combinations, McCarthy is keeping an eye on those for the offensive line, as well. In fact, he advised paying less attention to the starting five at this juncture and more to which linemen are working together.
One snap, it could be Dylan Cook and Spencer Anderson on the right side. Then it could be Anderson and rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor. The left side could go from Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick to Fautanu and Brock Hoffman. Then, Hoffman might slide inside to center when Zach Frazier takes a break.
"We've got to be ready for who is that sixth lineman, seventh lineman, eighth lineman on game day," McCarthy said. "I feel very confident we're going to be pushing to have at least 10 guys on this roster, and maybe more."