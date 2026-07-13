Get to Know: C.J. Ah You

More about C.J. Ah You:

Prior to joining the Steelers, C.J. Ah You spent the four seasons (2022-25) as the outside linebackers coach at Texas Tech.

During his time at Texas Tech, the Red Raiders made three bowl appearances, with two victories. They defeated Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl and beat Cal in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

Texas Tech is also one of only two schools in the Big 12 Conference to post a winning league record in each of the last three seasons.

In 2022, Texas Tech led the Big 12 Conference and were ranked 18th in the FBS for tackles for a loss with 91. In the Texas Bowl the Red Raiders had eight tackles for a loss, with young players Myles Cole and Isaac Smith emerging for the defense.

Under the guidance of Ah You, Tyree Wilson developed into a first team All-American, an All-Big 12 first team honoree, and was the Big 12 leader in tackles for loss per game. He was the first defensive end or outside linebacker to earn first team All-America honors for the Red Raiders since 1998. Wilson was selected seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.

In addition, Cole was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cole transferred to Texas Tech after starting his college career at Louisiana-Monroe and grew under Ah You's teaching.

Prior to joining Texas Tech, Ah You was the defensive quality control coach at USC (2021), minority coaching intern for the Los Angeles Chargers (2020), defensive line coach for the XFL's New York Guardians (2019-20), defensive line coach at Vanderbilt (2016-18) and defensive quality control assistant at Oklahoma (2014-15).

Ah You finished his college career at Oklahoma where he was the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a junior in 2005 and All-Big 12 first team selection in 2006.