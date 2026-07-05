Get to Know: Justus Galac

Get to know assistant strength and conditioning coach Justus Galac, including the best advice he has received in coaching.

What got you interested in strength and conditioning coaching:

"The love of football, the love of the game. The ability to help guys achieve their maximum performance has always been a draw to me. I think that's really what motivates me to do this."

Who has been your inspiration in this:

"My parents supporting me through getting interested in it and then supporting anything I've tried to educate myself with or have experiences with as a young athlete and then developing me through that process and supporting me."

Describe your coaching style:

"Treating the players how they should be treated, with respect. Listening to what their concerns are and then being able to adjust to what they're giving me for as far as information. Working together at making them as good as they can be and as healthy as they can be."

What do you love about coaching:

"Getting to walk in these doors every day and be a part of a pretty special thing of being in the NFL and even more specific, the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's very special to be able to do this."

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"Be able to laugh at yourself and stay humble. There's a lot of different personalities that come in the door every day. You have to be able to enjoy your job and take it seriously. Always remember that every day we have to get our best to be able to take care of these guys."

What advice do you give to the players:

"Stay true to who you are. What got you here, isn't going to get you to where you want to go. Things have to change. We have to be open to change and development. Always remember who's in their corner, who's their support system, who helps them the most."

Favorite moment in coaching:

"It was in 2024 when I was able to come back to the Pittsburgh Steelers after my brief stint here in 2021. Coming back to this franchise was something I had dreamt about from 2021 when I was here the first time. For me, being able to step back in this historic building and historic franchise was the most special part of my career."