Get to Know: James Campen

Get to know offensive line coach James Campen, including a special coaching moment he will always cherish.

What got you interested in coaching:

"It was when injured and Coach (Mike) Holmgren was gracious enough to have me come back and work training camp. It's something that kind of hits you. I went back after that and tried to rehab my legs, but it didn't work. I coached in my high school, and I had just terrific high school coaches and the impact they had on me, I wanted to share that with high school players. And I think the carryover is still the same, whether it's high school or professional football. Coaching is coaching."

Who was your coaching inspiration:

"I had many of them. For me to leave anyone out, it would be so hard. I think there are a couple you always remember. There are a couple people that you always remember like Coach (Jerry) Sullivan was my junior college coach. Had me switch positions from defensive end to center and offensive line at guard. Coach (Mike) Sherman for the opportunity gave me in Green Bay to coach at this level, Coach (Travis) Hatcher and (Lee) Attabit, Coach (Richard) Fox and Coach (Steve) Escobar. There are so many coaches that I just really, really admire.

"And one in particular was Coach (Tom) Lovat, (Steelers head strength and conditioning coach) Mark Lovat's father. He was my coach in Green Bay for two years. He had us do an exercise where he had us write down every coach you had and then write down the good and the bad. We all had about six or seven different line coaches up to that point. He said, just take 10 percent of all those and we're at 70 percent. You have so much more to learn, and I'm going to give you 10 of me. That just impacted me. You go back to when you were first competitive in high school all the way through. You take those percentages and you add them up. You're never going to be whole. It's never going to be good enough. But if you take 10%, you get seven or eight coaches. My goodness, you're really doing well. So, I always appreciated Coach Lovat for that."

What do you love about coaching:

"More than anything, the people. Coaching is an extension of being a player and it doesn't matter what level you play you get to experience the joy of it on game day, and you can almost put yourself into the player. You can live vicariously through their actions for 70 plays. So, that part is very serious. And winning and all that stuff is so important, obviously. But just to see the elation on their face, how good things are when things are working. And then also the struggles of it. That's what I love about coaching, being with the coaches upstairs and then you come downstairs and you're on the practice field with the players. And that transition is just always evolving. It's such a blessing to be able to do this. It truly is. It's second to parenting."

Describe your coaching style:

"I am approachable. I'm fair. I abide by what Coach (Mike) McCarthy has always told us way back in 2006. Our job was to teach and demand. But you have to be compassionate. You have to build relationships. You always have to tell the truth and be honest with players. It's so important at any level and so I've always abided by that. My high school coaches, all the way through college and pro, I've always had those types of coaches so I'm very grateful for that."

Favorite coaching moment:

"They come in different forms. There's no particular game that stands out. There's no season. Winning the Super Bowl was terrific.