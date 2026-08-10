Not all takeaways are giveaways

LATROBE, Pa. — One of the hallmarks of any football practice is that it's a zero-sum game.

A plus for the offense will be a minus for the defense. If a defensive back makes a great play, the receiver will want to evaluate why he couldn't bring in the pass. Good pass protection equates to a pass rush that could've been better.

But Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't always view it that way. And he's ultimately the person who gets to decide what any specific outcome means on a given snap.

"That's the beauty of being the head coach," McCarthy said Monday morning before practice at Saint Vincent College. "You get to answer those questions standing on the fence."

Turnovers, in particular, have been popping up the last couple of practices for the Steelers. But, to McCarthy's point, not all turnovers are created equal.

As much as he'd like to see his offense take care of the ball as the play caller, McCarthy knows that his defensive coaches are doing their jobs, too. And defensive backs are flying around trying to get their hands on any ball in their vicinity.

"The biggest thing that I look for is how did the giveaway or takeaway happen?" McCarthy said. "When they're self-inflicted giveaways, we're not looking for that. But when the defensive guys make a tremendous play and they're definitely taking the ball away — there's a difference between a giveaway and a takeaway. That's the way we break them down, that's how we calculate it, and that's how we present it to the team."

It never hurts to find some silver linings as a coach, whether that's pitting offense versus defense or managing player availability throughout training camp. The Steelers have had three defensive backs sidelined on the PUP list since report day, with a few others limited or out for certain practices, as well.

But McCarthy has presided over many a camp. It's not a matter of being less productive with fewer bodies. The upshot is that the depth options gain more exposure.

"I wouldn't say it's a setback, because they're still in the room," McCarthy said of Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey as they've yet to practice. "They're still part of the communication. And I think, just like anything, we need everybody. This is actually a very healthy, normal exercise when younger players get opportunities."

Speaking of health matters, McCarthy gave an update on first-round pick Max Iheanachor, who missed the last couple of practices. Iheanachor was not expected to practice Monday, but he was in pads and uniform with his helmet.

While Iheanachor is far from a veteran, he's certainly slated to have a role as a rookie, and his absence has allowed Broderick Jones to further define his job description. With Iheanachor out, McCarthy had a conversation with Jones about playing both left and right tackle, and the early returns sound positive.