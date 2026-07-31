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McCarthy impressed with ball skills from receivers, corners

Jul 31, 2026 at 11:45 AM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

It was, effectively, the perfect training camp play.

Steelers rookie cornerback Daylen Everette was good in coverage. Veteran wide receiver DK Metcalf made an even better catch.

Metcalf made a contested grab in the end zone over top of the third-round pick out of Georgia to cap a 2-minute drill touchdown drive led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers to end their Thusday practice. Everett didn't let Metcalf burn him, nor did he let the pass go through his hands. He just was on the wrong end of a physical specimen who's been there, done that in those settings, as well as real NFL games.

"Exactly what he did, that's what you want," McCarthy said Friday morning before another practice. "It's a 7-route, he's holding his leverage, and you've got two extraordinary athletes competing and making plays on the ball. To me, that's a high-quality rep, because of the big-play importance in our game. You have to make those plays. Obviously, you could see the trust Aaron has in DK with where he put the ball, and DK won that battle. You can't get enough of those reps, for all of our guys. [Everette] doesn't look like a rookie. I've been impressed with him."

But Everette's not alone. With Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey not yet practicing, Asante Samuel Jr. has been working with the starting defense at outside cornerback.

Samuel got a late start to the 2025 season because of a lingering neck injury and rehab from the necessary surgery, but he has extensive NFL experience with the Chargers. And he looks like the player who was a second-round pick out of Florida State in 2021 the way he's showing up in the secondary so far in camp.

PHOTOS: 2026 Steelers Camp - July 30

Take a look at the Steelers training and preparing for the 2026 season at Saint Vincent College

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (38) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon (53) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon (53) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach CJ Ah You train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach CJ Ah You train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Kyler Baugh (65) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Kyler Baugh (65) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Logan Lee (91) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Logan Lee (91) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cole Burgess (85) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cole Burgess (85) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon (53) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jacoby Windmon (53) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Levi Wentz (28) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Levi Wentz (28) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver A.T. Perry (27) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver A.T. Perry (27) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and quarterback Will Howard (18) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and quarterback Will Howard (18) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) and center Zach Frazier (54) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Ryan McCollum (62) and center Zach Frazier (54) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and safety DeShon Elliott (25) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and safety DeShon Elliott (25) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and safety Jaquan Brisker (3) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and safety Jaquan Brisker (3) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) and safety DeShon Elliott (25) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) and safety DeShon Elliott (25) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday July 30, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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"I competed against his father," McCarthy said with a grin. "He's, frankly, been one of my favorite players since I arrived here. I just love the way he works. He's extremely physical. His ball skills are off the charts. That's a big thing I really look for in defensive backs You want to take the ball away. He has all that. He's been here every single day [since] the offseason program. He's had two really good practices so far."

McCarthy's Packers went 2-0 against Samuel's father when he was with the Eagles as a player, including a playoff victory in January 2011. But the elder Samuel finished his career with 58 interceptions, seven coming in the postseason, so McCarthy isn't surprised by what he sees from No. 22 for the Steelers.

Samuel has a fresh start with a new coaching staff, but so does wide receiver Roman Wilson. McCarthy has been complimentary of how Wilson has embraced that blank slate, and continued to heap that praise on the third-year third-rounder out of Michigan. From their first phone conversation, when Wilson wanted to introduce himself to the new head coach and give his personal perspective on his first two seasons, McCarthy has told him he wants him all over the field.

"He's done a heck of a job inside, and I haven't even talked to him about this yet, but I think we can start working him a little bit more outside, too," McCarthy said. "Because his vertical speed out there on the numbers, I think he has an excellent skill set for that, also. But he's done a really nice job. He can line up at X, Z and F, and so far, he's done exactly what we asked."

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