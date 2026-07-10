Get to Know: Jason Simmons

Get to know defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs Jason Simmons, including what former Steelers coaches are among his inspiration.

What got you interested in coaching:

"I always said it and denied my passion, but I knew that I wanted to coach, and I always said, no, I'm not going to do it. That was until Dom Capers gave me a call when I was retired and talked me into doing an internship. I did the Bill Walsh internship. I fell in love with it. Before that, I was actually coaching my son's Pop Warner team. And I was coaching a third-grade team way too hard. It was Dom who got me into it."

Who was your coaching inspiration:

"I've been around too many great ones who kind of shaped who I am. Dom getting me into it, being drafted here with the Steelers by Bill Cowher. Mike McCarthy who I was with in different places. My coordinator being Vic Fangio in Houston. Tim Lewis with the Steelers. There are so many I can't name them all."

Describe your coaching style:

"Teaching. I always say the best coaches have the ability to teach and not present. So, I've always tried to model myself on being a good teacher, making it easy for the guys to understand and then also looking to inspire those guys."

What do you love about coaching:

"There's nothing better than helping a guy succeed. That's what I like. There is nothing better than seeing a guy exceed even what he thought he could do."

Favorite coaching moment:

"It's just coaching my kids. Every opportunity to coach my kids."

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"It came from Johnny Holland, and he said, never forget, nobody's more upset than the player when they make a mistake."

Best advice you give to players

"Optimism is a competitive advantage."