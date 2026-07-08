Get to Know: Joe Whitt Jr.

Get to know assistant head coach/secondary Joe Whitt Jr., including the role his father played in him getting interested in the coaching profession.

What got you interested in coaching:

"My dad coached at Auburn University for 25 years. So, once I got hurt, I had five surgeries in college, and became a student assistant, and that's when I realized I really wanted to do it."

Who was your coaching inspiration:

"My dad 100% and another coach by the name of Emmitt Thomas. Those are the two guys I probably follow the most."

Describe your coaching style:

"Very direct, very honest. I'm a developmental coach, so I take a lot of pride in taking guys as far down the journey as they can get and getting the most out of them. I don't give them any BS. I am very direct, I believe in developing every player that is in the room."

What do you love about coaching:

"The fun in football is winning and so let's never get away from that. But it's the ultimate team game. It's a game where you have multiple number of guys that come together for a common goal and to reach that goal, I have one Super Bowl ring. And it's nothing like winning a Super Bowl. So, that's what it is."

Favorite coaching moment:

"Winning the Super Bowl. There's nothing like it."

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"Probably from my dad, just be honest. Tell the players the truth. This is a people business, and so that's probably the best advice, always be honest with the players and be honest with your other coaches."

Best advice you give to players:

"It's a short window. Even if you play for 10 years, it's a short window. So, give it your all. Don't look back and say I should have, could have, would have. Let it all hang out for the time that you have, because you never know when it's going to be taken away, and once it's gone, it is gone."