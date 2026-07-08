Get to Know: Joe Whitt Jr.

Get to know assistant head coach/secondary Joe Whitt Jr., including the role his father played in him getting interested in the coaching profession.
What got you interested in coaching:
"My dad coached at Auburn University for 25 years. So, once I got hurt, I had five surgeries in college, and became a student assistant, and that's when I realized I really wanted to do it."
Who was your coaching inspiration:
"My dad 100% and another coach by the name of Emmitt Thomas. Those are the two guys I probably follow the most."
Describe your coaching style:
"Very direct, very honest. I'm a developmental coach, so I take a lot of pride in taking guys as far down the journey as they can get and getting the most out of them. I don't give them any BS. I am very direct, I believe in developing every player that is in the room."
What do you love about coaching:
"The fun in football is winning and so let's never get away from that. But it's the ultimate team game. It's a game where you have multiple number of guys that come together for a common goal and to reach that goal, I have one Super Bowl ring. And it's nothing like winning a Super Bowl. So, that's what it is."
Favorite coaching moment:
"Winning the Super Bowl. There's nothing like it."
Best advice you have received in coaching:
"Probably from my dad, just be honest. Tell the players the truth. This is a people business, and so that's probably the best advice, always be honest with the players and be honest with your other coaches."
Best advice you give to players:
"It's a short window. Even if you play for 10 years, it's a short window. So, give it your all. Don't look back and say I should have, could have, would have. Let it all hang out for the time that you have, because you never know when it's going to be taken away, and once it's gone, it is gone."
Offseason relaxation/reset:
"My family's in Texas, so I like to go back and get in the pool with my kids, my wife, and we have two dogs. So just relax in Texas."
More about Joe Whitt Jr.:
Prior to joining the Steelers, Joe Whitt Jr. spent two seasons (2024-25) as the Washington Commanders defensive coordinator.
In 2024, the Commanders reached the NFC Championship game, with linebacker Bobby Wagner one of the key contributors to their success. Wagner was selected to his 12th Pro Bowl and was a second-team Associated Press All-Pro selection. In addition, linebacker Frankie Luvu was named second-team AP All-Pro.
The Commanders were ranked seventh in the NFL in sacks per attempt (9.52%) and ranked 11th in the league with 43 total sacks.
Whitt came to the Commanders where he was the secondary/defensive passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons (2021-23) under Coach Mike McCarthy.
Under his guidance, the Cowboys led the NFL with 59 interceptions during his tenure.
The Cowboys defense ranked fifth in passing yards allowed per game (187.4) and had 17 interceptions, tied for eighth in the NFL, in 2023. Cornerback DaRon Bland set an NFL single-season record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown with five, while earning Pro Bowl and AP All-Pro honors. The Cowboys defense also allowed only 27 plays of 25 plus yards, the second fewest in the NFL.
In 2022, the Cowboys defense ranked eighth in net pass yards per game (200.9), tied for 10th in completion percentage (62.7%), seventh in interceptions (16) and tied for fourth in big plays allowed with 24 of 25 plus yards.
Trevon Diggs flourished, recording three interceptions, 14 passes defensed and a forced incompletion percentage of 12.1, per Pro Football Focus, as he was selected to the Pro Bowl. Bland, who was drafted in the fifth round, led the team with five interceptions.
In Whitt's first season with the Cowboys, the pass defense showed marked improvement, ranking in the top 10 in opponent completion percentage (third) and interceptions (first). Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions, tying a franchise record.
Whitt spent the 2020 season as the pass game coordinator/secondary coach for the Atlanta Falcons, and the 2019 season as the Cleveland Browns pass game coordinator/secondary. The Browns ranked seventh against the pass, allowing 216.9 yards per game. The defense tied for eighth in the NFL with 14 interceptions.
Whitt was also with McCarthy in Green Bay, where he started as defensive quality control coach (2008), before being promoted to cornerbacks coach (2009-17) and pass game coordinator (2018).
During his time with the Packers, he was part of Green Bay's Super Bowl Championship team. During his tenure there, the Packers had a league high 176 interceptions, while ranking ninth in opponent passer rating (83.2). In addition, the defense ranked seventh in opponent completion percentage (59.8) and touchdown-to-inception ratio (1.34).
In his first three seasons in Green Bay, the Packers led the NFL in interceptions twice (2009-10), with a total of 85 in three seasons.
Whitt got his NFL start with the Atlanta Falcons as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2007.
He began his coaching career in the college ranks. He was the cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Louisville (2003-06), the receivers coach at The Citadel (2002) and a student assistant at Auburn (2000-01).