Get to Know: Patrick Graham

Get to know defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, including what he loves about coaching.

What got you interested in coaching:

"I fell in love with it. The first thing was, I went to get my MBA for free to be a graduate assistant. And I thought that I was going to go to Wall Street. I just fell in love with coaching football because I grew up as a teacher, in terms of Sunday school class when I was younger, tutoring programs when I was in college. So, teaching was in my blood, and football provided the outlet to teach and having it be the sport I grew up loving."

Describe your coaching style:

"However you want to define it, but a player's coach in terms of trying to find the best way to help them improve. Then try to put them in the best position on game day to execute their job and create a fun environment to get work done. So, I'm not sure that's how they would define what a player's coach is, but that would be my style. And I think that the important thing is just to be consistent and lead by example, and I try to do that."

What do you love about coaching:

"Teaching and being around young people. They keep me young. It's so rewarding. It's so rewarding to see them get something done and then be able to execute it under pressure at a fast pace. And after all that work, you see their accomplishment, that's the most fun."

Favorite coaching moment:

"It's easy to say when you win the Super Bowl, but that's probably not it. Well, it had to do with that Super Bowl.

"In 2014, the bye week before (New England) played Seattle. We were practicing, and I was in charge of the run game scouting report. Seattle had Marshawn Lynch, and he was the beast. I did a meeting for our run game scouting report, and I'll never forget when Vince Wilfork came up to me. Because I started as a young coach in New England, but here I am a position coach. He just gave me a nod, and he said that meeting was all right. And Vince, the way he said it, it was probably one of my prouder moments. Here is one of the best players that ever played the game, and telling me my meeting was, that was a solid meeting right there. And then we won the game because of what we did against the run. Not because of me, but how the players executed. That always brings a smile to my face. His reaction after that meeting always brings a smile to my face."

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"Coach Dave Clawson, when I was a young coach trying to jump from job to job, he said to me, stop looking for the next job and just get really good at what you're doing. Treat it like graduate school. And once I did that, my career just started going up and up."