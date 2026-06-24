Get to Know: Ramon Chinyoung Sr.

Get to know running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr., including the best advice he has received in coaching.

What got you interested in coaching

"When I finished playing college football, my goal was to play in the National Football League, and it didn't happen. And my wife, Morgan, and my father-in-law, 'Spanky' Broussard, convinced me to coach. My father-in-law was a Texas high school football coach for 39 years. And my wife coached as well. And so, they both talked me into volunteer coaching in high school, and then I started coaching,"

Describe your coaching style:

"Energy, excitement, passion. I am very loud, not a big curser, don't curse. But I believe in speaking life through words, power of tongue. I try to bring a lot of joy and energy when I'm on the field."

What do you love about coaching:

"Just the opportunity to bring joy to somebody's life. You get an opportunity to impact them in something that they love to do. When you get a chance to see whatever it is that you're coaching come to life, it's a great feeling."

Favorite coaching moment:

"My favorite coaching moment was in Dallas, and I got a chance to see one of our defensive backs break the NFL record for 10 interceptions in a season and see it live. I was on the sideline and watching him, DaRon Bland, catch the interception and then him just break tackles. It was like being in a video game. It was surreal and just seeing that moment. I was a fan in that moment on the sideline as a coach."

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"Best advice somebody's given me is always cross the T's and dot the I's. And that was Mike Solari. He was my mentor for three years. And it's just an understanding that you have to be willing to prepare yourself so that you can help players be successful."