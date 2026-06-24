Get to Know: Ramon Chinyoung Sr.

Get to know running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr., including the best advice he has received in coaching.
What got you interested in coaching
"When I finished playing college football, my goal was to play in the National Football League, and it didn't happen. And my wife, Morgan, and my father-in-law, 'Spanky' Broussard, convinced me to coach. My father-in-law was a Texas high school football coach for 39 years. And my wife coached as well. And so, they both talked me into volunteer coaching in high school, and then I started coaching,"
Describe your coaching style:
"Energy, excitement, passion. I am very loud, not a big curser, don't curse. But I believe in speaking life through words, power of tongue. I try to bring a lot of joy and energy when I'm on the field."
What do you love about coaching:
"Just the opportunity to bring joy to somebody's life. You get an opportunity to impact them in something that they love to do. When you get a chance to see whatever it is that you're coaching come to life, it's a great feeling."
Favorite coaching moment:
"My favorite coaching moment was in Dallas, and I got a chance to see one of our defensive backs break the NFL record for 10 interceptions in a season and see it live. I was on the sideline and watching him, DaRon Bland, catch the interception and then him just break tackles. It was like being in a video game. It was surreal and just seeing that moment. I was a fan in that moment on the sideline as a coach."
Best advice you have received in coaching:
"Best advice somebody's given me is always cross the T's and dot the I's. And that was Mike Solari. He was my mentor for three years. And it's just an understanding that you have to be willing to prepare yourself so that you can help players be successful."
Offseason relaxation/reset:
"Spend time with the family. Get back to Texas, see my mom, see my loved ones. If I get an opportunity to barbecue, I'd love to get on the barbecue pit."
More about Ramon Chinyoung Sr.:
Prior to joining the Steelers, Ramon Chinyoung Sr. spent three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, with the 2025 seasons as his first as an assistant offensive line coach. He spent the previous two seasons as an assistant offensive line/quality control coach.
The Cowboys finished the 2025 season ranked second in total offense, with the pass game ranked second and the run game ranked ninth. The Cowboys were ranked second in first downs per game, fourth in total yards per play, and sixth in sacks per pass play.
In 2024, Chinyoung assisted the offensive line to help the offense average 327.5 yards-per-game and 100.3 rushing yards-per-game.
In his first season with the Cowboys, Chinyoung worked with offensive lineman Zack Martin, who was named first-team Associated Press All-Pro, and Tyler Smith, who earned second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors. Both players were also voted to the Pro Bowl.
He broke into the NFL as an offensive quality control coach for the Denver Broncos.
Prior to the NFL, Chinyoung spent time coaching in the high school ranks. He was the head coach/campus coordinator at Fort Bend Willowridge High School in Houston, Texas from 2020-21. He also spent eight seasons (2012-19) at Westfield High School in Houston as the assistant offensive line coach (2012-15), before being promoted to assistant head coach/offensive line. (2016-19).
He attended South University where he was named first-team All-SWAC twice and a first-team All-Louisiana selection in 2009.