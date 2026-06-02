Two-minute drill on the docket for Day 1 of minicamp

Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar will try to lead the offense to points in some order while Aaron Rodgers watches from the background. But according to McCarthy, that doesn't minimize the impact of having Rodgers around for minicamp.

Typically, an NFL team with four quarterbacks might skimp on the action for that guy who's No. 4 on the depth chart. But with Rodgers entering Year 22 and a high-pedigree group behind him, it makes plenty of sense to let the others compete in early June.

"Obviously, with Aaron Rodgers, the experience and what he brings to the table — I'm not just talking about playing between the white lines, but what he can add to a conversation in the quarterback room — has been extremely valuable for our younger players," McCarthy said. "Boy, I've really grown to have a lot of appreciation for Mason. I'm really enjoying our time together."

Rudolph is the in-betweener when it comes to age and years of NFL time, but eight seasons is an eternity in this league, and Rudolph has started games in six of them. As much as he can take from Rodgers, he can impart on Howard and Allar.

Rudolph has faced many more situations like the one the Steelers will simulate in their two-minute drills Tuesday, both in practice and game settings. He's seen the ups and the downs, the intricacies of how fast it all moves that Howard and Allar are still learning.

"Will and Drew are just soaking it up, frankly," McCarthy said. "They're just soaking it up and they've done a really good job in that aspect of it, too."

Also adding structure to it will be the officiating crew of referee Ron Torbert, a Youngstown, Ohio native who has been in the NFL since 2010. McCarthy introduced his players to the officials in the morning, and the proceedings will seem more real with the stripes in town.

Referees need to stay sharp in the offseason, too. The Steelers provide a chance to do just that.

"I think anytime you can increase your communication, particularly with individuals who are part of the competition on the field, that's a positive thing," McCarthy said. "I think it's great that they're here. They're going to work a little bit during our two-minute drill. I've encouraged our players and coaches to interact with them. They're invited to go to every meeting. I think it's important to have them here as much as possible. I think it's good for them, and I think it's good for us."