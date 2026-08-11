McCarthy, Rodgers still discussing preseason plan

LATROBE, Pa. — Steelers head coach Mike McCarty and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are back together for their first preseason since 2018 in Green Bay, and the Packers happen to be coming to Pittsburgh.

But it's yet to be determined if Rodgers will play Thursday night in the preseason opener at Acrisure Stadium. Rodgers hasn't even missed a practice to this point in training camp at Saint Vincent College, and McCarthy planned to discuss the preseason game with him later in the afternoon.

"Definitely, it comes down to my decision, but we've been talking about playing or not playing since he signed," McCarthy said.

McCarthy called himself "super blessed" to have No. 1 quarterbacks who practice each day throughout his head coaching tenure. Rodgers, 42, has been no different going into his 22nd and final NFL season.

This week, in particular, is crucial for preparing for action against different-colored jerseys. The Steelers play host to the Packers at 7 p.m. for their first of back-to-back home preseason contests.

"It's outstanding for the football team," McCarthy said, "because there's a level of competitiveness that goes with having veteran quarterbacks who go every single day. … He sets the standard for that practice.That 2-minute drill is different when he's in there. All those things, the cadence, the challenge at the line of scrimmage, all those factors come into play."

Rodgers didn't play at all last year in the preseason but threw four touchdown passes in a Week 1 win at the New York Jets. While it's an open line of conversation between coach and player, Rodgers is on board either way.

Typically, Rodgers will wear a headset and help with communication from the sideline if he's not on the field. So he'll be involved no matter what. It's just a matter of whether he's between the lines, facing a live rush.

"If I do, great. If not, great," Rodgers said.

Rodgers actually places more weight on what happens in practice this time of year than the preseason matchups. He explained that the team has installed more of their offense than they'll likely use in a game that doesn't count for the standings, so he's always eager to see how much players can recall on the practice field.

And that process is exactly why he doesn't feel strongly about his participation. There are other means by which he can gauge his readiness for the season opener against Atlanta.

"You practice the right way," Rodgers said. "You practice hard.

"I think it's actually a really important time right now."

Elsewhere on the roster, McCarthy does not expect first-round pick Max Iheanachor to play. Iheanachor, the second-team right tackle, will need to wait to make his Acrisure Stadium debut but he's "getting close," according to McCarthy.

"He's just working his way back," McCarthy said. "It's just like any return from injury. There's a strength component we're trying to get over and there are some things we wanted to see him do in his pads and a helmet on. He's making progress."

Regardless of who is and isn't healthy enough to go Thursday, McCarthy has a "preliminary plan" for how he'll deploy his 91-man roster. There will be three groups, loosely separated, with the first playing a series or two, the second finishing the first half and the third taking the second half.

McCarthy wants to see all three of those units reflect the identity he has tried to instill since being hired in January. Just because it's preseason doesn't mean a team can't play hard, be tough and execute.

"The common emphasis is how you play the game," McCarthy said. "It's the physicality and the finish. Those are the two things you don't totally get to do in this practice environment. That's what I'll put the most emphasis on."

Ultimately, McCarthy wants to protect his team, too. That's been a theme throughout the Steelers' time here in Latrobe, and it won't change when they head to the North Shore.

McCarthy also pointed out that in all his years, this is the most seasoned team he has coached. That makes the balance of rest versus rust, injury risk versus competition, a little easier to find.