Get to Know: Pat Reilly

Get to know defensive assistant Pat Reilly, including why coaching was the perfect option for him.
What got you interested in coaching:
"When I was born, I had heart surgery. When I was a day old, I had heart surgery, so they said I was never able to play sports. Because I wasn't able to play, I decided to go into coaching."
Was there anyone who was your coaching inspiration:
"Nobody in particular. Really it was more so the fact that I couldn't play and I wanted to play. Basically, if they tell you can't do something, I wanted to go out and do it."
What do you love about coaching:
"The thing I love most is how everyone in the organization spends so much time and effort, everything you've got for the entire week, all those hours, all the time together, everybody pushing in one direction, and then it comes down to how well you execute for three hours on Sunday."
Describe your coaching style:
"Informative. I'm always trying to give information. More of a teacher type."
Best coaching advice you have received in coaching:
"Be yourself, and no matter what, always be true to who you are. Players respect you as long as you treat them the way they're supposed to be treated and have information."
Best advice you give to player:
"You're never out of a situation. You can always win, whether you win pre-snap or by technique. Studying always helps you win."
Favorite coaching moment:
"Probably when I got the call to work in the NFL. Or, before that was when I got a call from Coach (Nick) Saban to go coach at Alabama. That set up the NFL."
Offseason relaxation/reset:
"I like to shoot hoops."
More about Pat Reilly:
Prior to joining the Steelers, Pat Reilly was an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans in 2025, advancing to the divisional playoffs in his first season with the team.
Prior to his time with the Texans, Reilly spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the assistant linebackers coach and defensive quality control coach.
He got his start in college football, as a defensive analyst for Alabama, a defensive analyst and an assistant to the head coach and defensive coordinator at UCLA, as well as a defensive quality control coach working with the defensive line at UCLA.
In addition, Reilly spent time at SUNY-Brockport, Syracuse University and SUNY-Cortland in multiple roles.