Get to Know: Scott McCurley

Get to know inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley, including the advice he gives to players.

What got you interested in coaching:

"It was during my days at Pitt. I had walked on there, earned a scholarship, loved playing but at that point I saw the end of my playing days. I'd been around some good coaches, some good people over there, and I was just able to get in with them, and they were able to get me in as a graduate assistant, and that really started it. It took off from there. It all started from being at Pitt, being in that organization and being around those good coaches who helped me get better. I saw that as my next step."

Who was your coaching inspiration:

"It goes back to even Bob Razzano, a local guy. He was my high school coach at Mohawk High School, and then Larry Coyer, who was the defensive coordinator when I got to Pitt, and my linebacker coach. They were really good teachers, good energy. They knew how to push you and get the most out of you."

Describe your coaching style:

"I'm a teacher first and foremost. I love that part of it. I love being able to take the classroom onto the field. And hopefully, at the same time, I've got good energy."

What do you love about coaching:

"Being around the players, feeling their energy. That's the best part, when we get out here on the field and we are able to coach them, be on the grass with them and teach. I think that's what it's all about."

Favorite coaching moment:

"That would have to be winning the Super Bowl in Green Bay."

Best advice you have received in coaching:

"Enjoy the moment of where you're at. It's so much, you start thinking too far into the future. You think about things that happened to you in the past. I think just staying in the moment and enjoying being with the players is probably the best piece of advice I've got."

Best advice you give to players:

"Just be you. I want to see them in their own play style and who they are show up on tape. It's a cyclical thing of getting better, of staying in the moment. But I just want them to be themselves, go have fun and play."