What the 'Steeler Six' means to this team

LATROBE, Pa. — With any new coach in any sport at any level comes new philosophies, new core principles and new catchy ways of making it hit home with the players.
Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is bringing his own flavor to Pittsburgh, too. This franchise proudly has six Super Bowl victories and six Lombardi Trophies to show for them. Now it also has the Steeler Six, the non-negotiables for his team. McCarthy outlined them Thursday morning before the second practice of training camp at Saint Vincent College:
1. Ball security
2. Blocking and getting off blocks
3. Tackling and breaking tackles
4. Big plays
5. Pursuit and finish
6. Mannerisms and disguises
That list encompasses the most basic fundamentals of the sport that you learn as a kid, the little things adding up to big things, and then the cerebral nature of playing the game. McCarthy can apply all six to both sides of the ball, and he'll be drilling them all season, starting here in the first week of camp.
He's often trying to do so in an uptempo environment, which already has been on display on the first two practice fields looking out from the bleachers. There are 44 players working simultaneously, two sessions of 11 on 11, to get as much done as possible.
McCarthy isn't just trying to move fast and break things, though. And he's not using this pace just for appearances. There's a method to the madness.
Take a look at the Steelers training and preparing for the 2026 season at Saint Vincent College
"Everything's calculated. Everything's regulated. There's obviously science behind it," McCarthy said. "We're in-tune with the conditioning of our players. The commitment the players made in the spring was evident, and I like what I've seen so far with what they've done away from here. … This is all by design."
One classic coaching idea is to make practice harder than the games, and to ensure that players can still execute at a high level even when they might be losing steam in the fourth quarter. McCarthy emphasized late-game scenarios at the end of Wednesday's practice, as if every play was the last play.
Why? And why spend so much time on it on the opening day of camp? Because that's how life is in the NFL.
"If you look at a 17-game season — and really the numbers haven't moved a whole lot in my time in the league — eight games in a year, on average, come down to the last series," McCarthy said.
That's McCarthy's reasoning for establishing their understanding of situational football, particularly in crucial moments, before the calendar even flips to August. He wants his players to be sharp in those instances as soon as the first preseason game a couple of weeks from now.
And there's no doubt that a Week 1 game counts just as much as a Week 17 game in this league. By extension, McCarthy isn't treating practice No. 1 any different than he will No. 15.
"The execution part, we have a ton of work to do. That's what training camp looks like," McCarthy said. We'll get in pads next week, and pads won't be consistently low enough. It looked like a normal starting day. I was trying to watch the individual players, particularly, in the fundamental work. That's usually where my eyes go, to see if [the young players] are closing that gap with the veterans. I thought we got off to a nice start."