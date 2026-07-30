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What the 'Steeler Six' means to this team

Jul 30, 2026 at 12:15 PM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

LATROBE, Pa. — With any new coach in any sport at any level comes new philosophies, new core principles and new catchy ways of making it hit home with the players.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is bringing his own flavor to Pittsburgh, too. This franchise proudly has six Super Bowl victories and six Lombardi Trophies to show for them. Now it also has the Steeler Six, the non-negotiables for his team. McCarthy outlined them Thursday morning before the second practice of training camp at Saint Vincent College:

1. Ball security
2. Blocking and getting off blocks
3. Tackling and breaking tackles
4. Big plays
5. Pursuit and finish
6. Mannerisms and disguises

That list encompasses the most basic fundamentals of the sport that you learn as a kid, the little things adding up to big things, and then the cerebral nature of playing the game. McCarthy can apply all six to both sides of the ball, and he'll be drilling them all season, starting here in the first week of camp.

He's often trying to do so in an uptempo environment, which already has been on display on the first two practice fields looking out from the bleachers. There are 44 players working simultaneously, two sessions of 11 on 11, to get as much done as possible.

McCarthy isn't just trying to move fast and break things, though. And he's not using this pace just for appearances. There's a method to the madness.

PHOTOS: 2026 Steelers Camp - July 29

Take a look at the Steelers training and preparing for the 2026 season at Saint Vincent College

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Logan Lee (91) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Logan Lee (91) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cole Burgess (85) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cole Burgess (85) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Darnell Savage (31) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Darnell Savage (31) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Greg Crippen (61) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers center Greg Crippen (61) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Daryl Porter (27) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Daryl Porter (27) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Kyler Baugh (65) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Kyler Baugh (65) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67), offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) and offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (67), offensive lineman Spencer Anderson (74) and offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jaheim Bell (82) and defensive back Jack Henderson (48) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jaheim Bell (82) and defensive back Jack Henderson (48) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (15) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (15) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Levi Wentz (28) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Levi Wentz (28) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Carson Bruener (44) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (19) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jack Henderson (48), linebacker Julius Welschof (45) and linebacker Jacoby Windmon (53) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jack Henderson (48), linebacker Julius Welschof (45) and linebacker Jacoby Windmon (53) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Sawyer (33) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Levi Wentz (28)trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Levi Wentz (28)trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Joaquin Davis (89) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Joaquin Davis (89) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) and safety Darnell Savage (31) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) and safety Darnell Savage (31) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Wednesday July 29, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
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"Everything's calculated. Everything's regulated. There's obviously science behind it," McCarthy said. "We're in-tune with the conditioning of our players. The commitment the players made in the spring was evident, and I like what I've seen so far with what they've done away from here. … This is all by design."

One classic coaching idea is to make practice harder than the games, and to ensure that players can still execute at a high level even when they might be losing steam in the fourth quarter. McCarthy emphasized late-game scenarios at the end of Wednesday's practice, as if every play was the last play.

Why? And why spend so much time on it on the opening day of camp? Because that's how life is in the NFL.

"If you look at a 17-game season — and really the numbers haven't moved a whole lot in my time in the league — eight games in a year, on average, come down to the last series," McCarthy said.

That's McCarthy's reasoning for establishing their understanding of situational football, particularly in crucial moments, before the calendar even flips to August. He wants his players to be sharp in those instances as soon as the first preseason game a couple of weeks from now.

And there's no doubt that a Week 1 game counts just as much as a Week 17 game in this league. By extension, McCarthy isn't treating practice No. 1 any different than he will No. 15.

"The execution part, we have a ton of work to do. That's what training camp looks like," McCarthy said. We'll get in pads next week, and pads won't be consistently low enough. It looked like a normal starting day. I was trying to watch the individual players, particularly, in the fundamental work. That's usually where my eyes go, to see if [the young players] are closing that gap with the veterans. I thought we got off to a nice start."

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