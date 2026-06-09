'A big week' for young Steelers as OTAs wind down

And it's not just about the X's and O's. When McCarthy took the job here, he only had experience coaching against most of the personnel returning to the building.

Now he's working with his assistants and players in a hands-on manner, which naturally changes the dynamic as they move forward through the process.

"I feel a lot better about the connection over here, because it's new for everybody," McCarthy said. "How we meet, our language of offense, defense, special teams, how we talk about fundamentals, the installation of game management, that's a language in itself. Some people call situations differently, so I think just going through all that, our connection really has grown."

That will continue in earnest with the youngest Steelers, the ones who are new not just to McCarthy, but to many of the rhythms of the NFL. The Steelers have an unusually large rookie class, with 10 draft picks, so time won't be wasted when it's devoted to this group.

McCarthy praised their work in helmets and shorts, though he knows this is only the beginning. He's eager to see how they fare with more opportunities as the established Steelers take a bit of a backseat.

"I think they all struggled the first week the way you're supposed to, but it's come together for them," McCarthy said. "And this is a big week for them. They'll get more reps this week than they have combined up to this point."

McCarthy hopes each player will benefit from their individual skill development, understand what the coaches are asking them to do and seek any clarification needed when it comes to verbiage in the playbook. Basically, this is a chance to eliminate any guesswork and clearly define their roles (for now, at least).

There also will be a "Rookie School" next week, as McCarthy calls it, for even more time spent individually with coaches. Once late June hits, McCarthy's assistants will get some time off, but not entirely.

"The coaches will be on vacation," McCarthy said, "and we'll have homework to do. It's normal in the first year that we weren't able to get everything done, but we'll continue to work on that and be ready to go for Latrobe."

Indeed, it's all setting the stage for training camp at Saint Vincent College. The less lag time there is, the better.

July 28 is report day and July 29 is the first practice, but McCarthy is circling Aug. 3. That's the first day in full pads.