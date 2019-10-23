Transactions

Presented by

Chickillo placed on exempt list; Elliott signed

Oct 23, 2019 at 03:59 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Linebacker Anthony Chickillo was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List today and the Steelers signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the 53-man roster.

Elliott originally signed with the Steelers on Aug. 22 and was released when the team cut down to the 53-man roster. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 10, but released on Oct. 11.

Elliott played in three regular season games, recording one tackle and two special teams tackles. He has played in 42 career games over four seasons, spending time with the Packers and Cowboys previously.

In the preseason Elliott recorded six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery that he returned 88 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Elliott played college ball at Toledo where he saw action in 47 games. He had 124 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks.

Related Content

news

Steelers release first regular season depth chart

The first Steelers depth chart of the 2022 season was released

news

Steelers 2022 team captains announced

The Steelers announced their team captains for the 2022 season

news

Week 1 Blog: Taking nothing for granted

A look at all the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular season opener

news

Steelers sign three to practice squad

The Steelers filled their practice squad after added three more players

news

Steelers fans turn out to show their support

Steelers 'World Photo Day' has brought support from all over the world

news

'He looks good when he's freed up'

Versatile secondary could lead to more splash from Minkah Fitzpatrick

news

YinzChat '22 season set to kickoff

Don't miss your chance to play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, starting this Tuesday

news

A race for a reason

The annual Steelers Run and Walk has benefits far beyond the obvious

news

Steelers fans are picture perfect

It's almost time for Steelers fans to share photos showing their support of the black and gold worldwide

news

Steelers make practice squad additions

The Steelers added two more player to their practice squad on Friday

news

Offensive line playing the long game

'Fast fixes' not sought in pursuit of 'individual, collective development'

news

Steelers 2022 53-man roster

A look at who makes up the Steelers 53-man roster

Advertising