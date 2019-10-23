Chickillo placed on exempt list; Elliott signed

Linebacker Anthony Chickillo was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List today and the Steelers signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the 53-man roster.

Elliott originally signed with the Steelers on Aug. 22 and was released when the team cut down to the 53-man roster. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 10, but released on Oct. 11.

Elliott played in three regular season games, recording one tackle and two special teams tackles. He has played in 42 career games over four seasons, spending time with the Packers and Cowboys previously.

In the preseason Elliott recorded six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery that he returned 88 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.