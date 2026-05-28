A night to celebrate female Steelers fans

Assistant general manager Andy Weidl and scouting coordinator Casey Weidl, both Pittsburgh-area natives, shared what life as a scout is like, including the process they go through which isn't just in the days leading up to the NFL Draft, but for months ahead of time.

"It sheds some light on what our scouts do, the job they have to do," said Andy Weidl. "They're on the road a lot. It's thousands and thousands of hours put into this, man-hours from a scouting standpoint, from being on the road, from traveling, going to schools, doing the visits, going to the games, interviewing players, going to all-star games. It's a nine-month process, and it's not your typical nine-to-five job. It's anything but. But it's a great job, and you get autonomy for your area to go master your area for the college scouts. Then you get to present your area and make a case for your player. It's not an easy job. It's a great job, but every year is different because your landscape is different. Different players in different areas. That's the challenge every year.

"I think it was cool to show that insight on what our scouts do. They are driving late at night to get from one school to the other, trying to get home to see their kids' games. It's lot of behind-the-scenes stuff. We like our process. It is pretty good. There are different stages and different waves. You put the guys through each test. At the end of the day, we've always said, let the information and the tape take you to the grade. And you find a place on the board based on what they do through that process and did they pass each test. I love it. It's a nine-month process, and the fall is the main resume. It's all about finding Steelers. That's our job.

"I enjoyed sharing all of that with the group. And there's more women getting into scouting now. You see them on the road, different teams, and go to all-star games. You go to the BLESTO meeting. It's pretty cool to see it evolve."

Players took part in meet-and-greet and a showdown against each other, with laughs abundant.

While the evening was centered around football, it wasn't just about X's and O's. There was locker room access, a yoga session, photo opportunities with current players, face painting, bingo, friendship bracelet making, tailgate party games and so much more.

"It's awesome," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "We have such an awesome fanbase, on the female side as well. It was cool for them to get to experience the event. Having my wife speaking at it too was cool.