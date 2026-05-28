A night to celebrate female Steelers fans

The Steelers female fanbase is a powerful one, and they showed out on Thursday night at the third annual SteelHERS Social, presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.
Over 1,000 women descended upon Acrisure Stadium for the fun-filled event, which is part of the team's Women of Steel platform, created to celebrate, connect, develop and empower the team's female fanbase.
Women came from all over to attend the event, from right in the heart of Pittsburgh to out-of-towners looking to connect with others who share a love of Steelers football.
"I've been a fan since I was a kid," said Sonya Hopson, who came from Prince Georges County, Maryland with her daughter. "I have never been to the event that was just for the women. I have been here for games, for tours, and everything. I thought this looked like fun. This is great. It's a lot of fun and exciting. It's great to do something different.
"It's wonderful the Steelers recognize the fans like this."
Steelers apparel was ever present, from jerseys to dresses, from t-shirts to cowboy hats, a little bit of everything could be found in the crowd.
Activities took place throughout the stadium, including the locker room and FedEx Great Hall, with something for everyone. Steelers scouts were on hand to share the X's and O's of the game, while there was face painting, a photo booth, black and gold button making and a friendship bracelet station and much more.
From Her Perspective provided a look at the Steelers from the points of view of Alyssa Highsmith, the wife of linebacker Alex Highsmith, Alex Noel McCarthy, the daughter of Coach Mike McCarthy, professional wrestler Britt Baker and Steelers communications coordinator MacKaiya Cherry.
"I absolutely love how knowledgeable the female fans are here," said Alyssa Highsmith. "Being Alex's wife, it's been so cool that I've been able to learn so much more over the years through his career. It's so much fun for me to be at the games and know what's happening, whatever plays they're running and whatnot.
"My family played sports growing up and my brother played a little bit of football, and my parents watched football. I knew a good bit. But once Alex and I started dating in college, and then obviously his career coming to Pittsburgh, I spent more time learning. He always watches film at home and asked if I wanted to watch it with him. So, we have film nights and he'll explain some plays to me. It makes it more fun to know what's going on.
"What makes the Steelers fan base so unique is that there are so many female fans, they care about it and know what's going on. They really love their football. The Steelers are very unique because they always try to do things for the female fan base. The Steelers do a great job of that."
The Steelers hosted the annual SteelHERs Social event presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital at Acrisure Stadium
Assistant general manager Andy Weidl and scouting coordinator Casey Weidl, both Pittsburgh-area natives, shared what life as a scout is like, including the process they go through which isn't just in the days leading up to the NFL Draft, but for months ahead of time.
"It sheds some light on what our scouts do, the job they have to do," said Andy Weidl. "They're on the road a lot. It's thousands and thousands of hours put into this, man-hours from a scouting standpoint, from being on the road, from traveling, going to schools, doing the visits, going to the games, interviewing players, going to all-star games. It's a nine-month process, and it's not your typical nine-to-five job. It's anything but. But it's a great job, and you get autonomy for your area to go master your area for the college scouts. Then you get to present your area and make a case for your player. It's not an easy job. It's a great job, but every year is different because your landscape is different. Different players in different areas. That's the challenge every year.
"I think it was cool to show that insight on what our scouts do. They are driving late at night to get from one school to the other, trying to get home to see their kids' games. It's lot of behind-the-scenes stuff. We like our process. It is pretty good. There are different stages and different waves. You put the guys through each test. At the end of the day, we've always said, let the information and the tape take you to the grade. And you find a place on the board based on what they do through that process and did they pass each test. I love it. It's a nine-month process, and the fall is the main resume. It's all about finding Steelers. That's our job.
"I enjoyed sharing all of that with the group. And there's more women getting into scouting now. You see them on the road, different teams, and go to all-star games. You go to the BLESTO meeting. It's pretty cool to see it evolve."
Players took part in meet-and-greet and a showdown against each other, with laughs abundant.
While the evening was centered around football, it wasn't just about X's and O's. There was locker room access, a yoga session, photo opportunities with current players, face painting, bingo, friendship bracelet making, tailgate party games and so much more.
"It's awesome," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "We have such an awesome fanbase, on the female side as well. It was cool for them to get to experience the event. Having my wife speaking at it too was cool.
"During the season we do our weekly film sessions together. Last year I started teaching her about how we defend the run, different pass concepts, different coverage concepts. She is getting a lot better. We will be watching a game on television, and she has called out Cover 2 or Cover 3. It's awesome how we have been able to do it."