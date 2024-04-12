SteelHERS Social to offer fun for female fans

It's no secret Steelers Nation is just that – a nation full of fans who love and support the black and gold.

There is no denying, a huge part of the Steelers fanbase are females, whose love of the team is equaled with their knowledge of the game.

The Steelers want to bring their female fanbase together in a new, unique and exciting manner with the first-ever SteelHERS Social, presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

The event, which will be held on Wednesday, May 22 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium, is an opportunity to gather with like-minded women, sharing their passion and having fun along the way.

A wide variety of activities to appease women of all ages will be offered, including on-field fun and off-the-field projects.

Among the activities featured are:

* A special appearance by Steelers Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu

* Black & Gold bouquet bar

* On-field drills and activities with players

* Paint & sip

* Tailgate-like atmosphere in the FedEx Great Hall with Steely McBeam, a D.J. and all the fun games a tailgate needs such as cornhole and 360 photobooth

* Networking with women in sports and special guests

Tickets for the event, which is part of the team's Women of Steel platform, are $50 each, with a discounted rate for season ticket holders and students of $35. Tickets are now available by clicking here.