These women made their mark in sports

Today is a special day in sports.
It's a day to celebrate those who make an impact, on the field and in board rooms, in sports.
It's National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD), a day that originated in 1987 when it was declared by then President Ronald Reagan. It was originally designated to honor late Olympic volleyball player Flo Hyman and has since evolved to recognize all girls and women in sports in any fashion.
The Steelers are celebrating the women in the organization today, as well as others who are part of the Steelers family.
Several wives of Steelers players have made their mark in the sports world, from playing collegiate to professional sports.
Among those who took youth sports to the next level are Allie Heyward, wife of defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who played volleyball at Ohio State; Casey Holcomb, wife of linebacker Cole Holcomb, who played field hockey at North Carolina before playing for Team USA; Amy Pickett, wife of quarterback Kenny Pickett, who played soccer at Princeton; and Dani Watt, wife of linebacker T.J. Watt, who played soccer at Wisconsin and went on to play professionally for the Chicago Red Stars and Thróttur Reykjavík, a professional team in Iceland.
All of them shared their take on what they loved about playing sports, the growth of women in sports, girls flag football and much more.
* * *
Playing sports is something almost every kid loves.
But taking that passion to the next level involves commitment. It involves a deep love for what they are doing. It involves sacrifice.
And these women have a passion for sports that drove them to the next level.
"I loved playing college soccer," said Pickett. "It was the pinnacle of what every little girl dreams of, playing soccer in college, at the D-1 level. I was very fortunate to be able to do that. I started playing soccer when I was five years old in munchkin league, the pre-school league, and just loved it. I am grateful to my parents who supported me and helped me live out my dream.
"I started when I was young, became serious in late elementary school, early middle school. I played for my town team, Wall Township, and in middle school decided to take it to the next level and went to play at PDA (Players Development Academy) in North Jersey. My mom would drive me there and from every day. It was training all the time. I used that to get into my dream school and play at the D-1 level. I think playing at the collegiate level is what you work for."
Like Pickett, Holcomb grew up playing sports, but dabbled in a little of everything. But once she was introduced to field hockey, she immediately fell in love and the rest is history. From college to playing for her country, she has done it all.
"I loved the challenge of the sport," said Holcomb. "I grew up playing different sports. I was a multi-sport athlete. When I started playing field hockey in sixth grade it was so different than anything I had ever played. It was almost like a chess game. There was a pressing scheme that I loved and all these hand skills and tricks I loved that challenged me. I loved that the most.
"Playing for my country, too, it was an amazing experience. I never thought I would make it to that level, so when I did it was a crazy moment. I never played with athletes who just gave their all to the sport like they did. Everything was to the next level, and I loved taking my sport to the next level. It was amazing to represent my country. Every time the National Anthem was played, I got chills. I always watched the Olympics with my family growing up, so it was always a dream of mine to play for Team USA and wear red, white and blue. You can't even explain it. To be able to put on the uniform, with the flag, and hear the anthem play, it's just an out of body experience."
Watt's experience took her to new levels as well, from the college game, to playing professionally in the United States, to going internationally to play in a atmosphere that was completely new to her.
"I enjoyed the many lessons it taught me from a young age," said Watt. "Overcoming adversity, traveling a lot. Being independent. I played professionally in another country and that was so different than playing in our own country, or in college. They don't speak the same language as you, everything is unfamiliar. Figuring that out as well as playing for fans of another country.
"It taught me so many things that I used throughout my entire career, as well as after. I developed so many friendships. There was so much growth, personally, physically, mentally, that sports taught me.
"It allowed me to find out who I was at my core. It was a strong bond I had with the sport. It was almost like a relationship with a person where you go through valleys and mountains with the sport. But it was also what got me through whatever it was I was going through. It was my escape. It was everything. Your whole life revolves around it, for me almost since I was a child. It taught me a lot of lessons and made me value a way of life even after playing."
Pickett, who balanced an Ivy League education while playing in college, still uses those balancing skills in her everyday life.
"I wouldn't be where I am today if I didn't have sports in my life, whether it was college or youth," said Pickett. "I think it shapes young individuals, young women, with these intangible characteristics that carry you through a lifetime. Not just the bonds with your teammates, but the character skills that you develop. Whether that is work ethic, tenacity, trust, bravery, courage, the ability to stick up for yourself. The ability to pick yourself up when you are down. How to lead a team, be a friend, compete. More than anything it's those character traits that brought me through it."
As a mother of three kids, including two daughters, who have varying levels on interest in sports, Heyward is grateful for how her time playing at Ohio State helped her with balancing life as a wife and mom.
"The biggest takeaway was having a strong work ethic and time management," said Heyward. "Getting through those four years, now I can get through anything.
"The camaraderie and the friendships with the teammates were also amazing. They become part of your family. That was another amazing piece. You aren't just going to school and are this single person stepping into this big new world. You are stepping into this already built family. That was an incredible blessing to have.
"Now that I am done, I'm able to look back and say, wow, I am so proud I did that. That is such a small group of people that can say they did that."
* * *
While it hasn't been long since their playing days have ended, women's sports continue to grow and develop in today's climate and it's something these former athletes welcome with open arms.
"I love seeing the continued development of women's sports," said Watt. "It's exciting for girls to have more role models in sports and in general. Being an athlete helps you to develop these traits that I want every little girl to have.
"I love celebrating women in sports. There should be more awareness around it. Mostly to inspire and encourage others. We came from that lifestyle, so we know the importance. Sometimes little girls need to be told that. That is why we do it. For me, I celebrate women in sports every day."
And that is the key for all of them. While having National Girls & Women in Sports Day is important, making it the norm and celebrating every day is the key.
"To see things improving, makes me happy for future women and girls that will grow up and have more of an opportunity to succeed in women's sports than maybe people in my generation did or people playing now even," said Watt. "There is a long way to go, but we are making strides. The more we bring awareness to that, the more people have an understanding of women's sports, we can make a push for greater success for women's sports in the United States."
One sport that continues to grow in popularity in the United States and beyond is flag football. It is now officially an Olympic sport, as well as one the wives wish they would have had an opportunity to play.
"I am jealous," said Pickett. "I wish they would have had that when I was a kid. I love seeing it. The smiles on these girls' faces are priceless. I think it's such a great way to get girls involved in the game, get girls active. Especially girls who have brothers who play the sport, and they see them bonding over football and they want to be a part of it. Girls who love the game. I loved playing with the girls in my neighborhood, or my family on Thanksgiving. Now it's an organized activity. I am really excited for what the future holds for girls flag football."
The Steelers, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, are working toward getting girls flag football as a sanctioned sport in high schools in Pennsylvania, something that is happening around the country.
"That would be incredible," said Watt. "I would stand so firm behind that. People are going to be involved in what is offered to them. If there is a passion for football, and as a girl you don't have an opportunity to play it, it's difficult. It would be a huge stride in women's sports in general if flag football at the high school level would be a full-time sport.
"I would have done it when I was in high school. I loved it. All we were able to do was play flag football the week of homecoming with your class. It's about encouraging people to be active and do what you love. It's the same sport, the schools should offer it. There is no reason not to have it. I think it would be great if there is a future in that for the women."
Holcomb said when she was younger, she always wanted to play football, even with the boys, and would have welcomed the opportunity to play flag football.
"I think it's great more and more girls are dabbling in football, especially flag football," said Holcomb. "I love the sport. I think it's so much fun. It's one of the more challenging sports. It's exciting to see them want to give football more of a chance."