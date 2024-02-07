These women made their mark in sports

And that is the key for all of them. While having National Girls & Women in Sports Day is important, making it the norm and celebrating every day is the key.

"To see things improving, makes me happy for future women and girls that will grow up and have more of an opportunity to succeed in women's sports than maybe people in my generation did or people playing now even," said Watt. "There is a long way to go, but we are making strides. The more we bring awareness to that, the more people have an understanding of women's sports, we can make a push for greater success for women's sports in the United States."

One sport that continues to grow in popularity in the United States and beyond is flag football. It is now officially an Olympic sport, as well as one the wives wish they would have had an opportunity to play.

"I am jealous," said Pickett. "I wish they would have had that when I was a kid. I love seeing it. The smiles on these girls' faces are priceless. I think it's such a great way to get girls involved in the game, get girls active. Especially girls who have brothers who play the sport, and they see them bonding over football and they want to be a part of it. Girls who love the game. I loved playing with the girls in my neighborhood, or my family on Thanksgiving. Now it's an organized activity. I am really excited for what the future holds for girls flag football."

The Steelers, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, are working toward getting girls flag football as a sanctioned sport in high schools in Pennsylvania, something that is happening around the country.

"That would be incredible," said Watt. "I would stand so firm behind that. People are going to be involved in what is offered to them. If there is a passion for football, and as a girl you don't have an opportunity to play it, it's difficult. It would be a huge stride in women's sports in general if flag football at the high school level would be a full-time sport.

"I would have done it when I was in high school. I loved it. All we were able to do was play flag football the week of homecoming with your class. It's about encouraging people to be active and do what you love. It's the same sport, the schools should offer it. There is no reason not to have it. I think it would be great if there is a future in that for the women."

Holcomb said when she was younger, she always wanted to play football, even with the boys, and would have welcomed the opportunity to play flag football.