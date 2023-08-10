Making their presence felt

There is no doubt Bill Nunn would be smiling if he had seen Javé Brown and Kearstin Schweitzer walking the sidelines at Saint Vincent College the first two weeks of training camp, keeping an eye on practice with the same eagle eye he once did in his scouting days and taking part in the daily meetings with the Steelers player personnel staff.
It would mean the world to him, because Nunn was all about bringing diversity to the NFL, one of the first scouts to dip into the immense and untapped talent pool at Historically Black Colleges and Universities back in the early 1970s.
Now, decades later, there is another talent pool that is making its way to the NFL and it's thanks to the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship, named after Nunn, the legendary scout who served in multiple roles in the Steelers personnel department beginning in 1967 in a part-time role, and then in a full-time role from 1969-2014, and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Contributor as part of the Class of 2021, and John Wooten, a former NFL player and front-office executive who has cemented his name in promoting diversity as well.
The fellowship is open to former NFL players, former college football players and current college football employees working in recruiting and personnel.
And women are part of the pool that are being selected to participate.