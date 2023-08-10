Making their presence felt

Fitting in.

As women in the NFL, fitting in is something that would have been a question mark years ago.

But things have changed.

Women are now part of coaching staffs, player personnel departments, officiating and much more in the game.

"The way the league is turning right now, there are a lot of qualified females that are going to be doing various front office jobs," said Mark Sadowski, the Steelers director of player scouting who worked closely with both of them from the interview process on. "Whether it be a scouting job, player personnel coordinator position. I have seen several on the road this past fall. I think the league will trend that direction.

"It's about finding the right candidates, the ones that are super passionate about football, have football in their background. Those are the candidates that we had with these two young ladies. It's extremely important to them and it showed in their presence, work ethic, willingness to learn and go above and beyond. I think the league is trending that way and there are a lot of excellent candidates out there who are going to make an impact in the league."

The role of females has grown by leaps and bounds and Brown and Schweitzer, well they are prime examples.

"I think it's about progress. It's about opportunity," said Schweitzer. "When I got into football, I didn't really think differently. I didn't think I was different than the rest. I knew I was a female in a male industry, but I didn't work any differently than what my male counterparts were. I don't think you realize it until someone else tells you because you're just here to do the work. That's the biggest thing about women in football. We're here to do the work. It doesn't matter who was around or who's next to me, I'm going to do the same work because I want to get to where everybody else is.

"We all have the same goal. You do best when we can flip programs and organizations that we work with because we love ball, and we want to be a part of it."

Brown's relationship with the Steelers through her marketing department duties started the relationship, but it was witnessing her football knowledge firsthand that opened eyes as to what she is capable of on the other side of the ball, regardless of gender.