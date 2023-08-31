NFL, NFLPA working hard to improve player safety

Aug 31, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

There's a saying in the NFL that the injury rate for players is 100 percent.

That doesn't mean, however, there aren't ways to make the game safer for the men who partake in the sport.

When the Steelers donned Guardian Cap helmet covers for minicamp a year ago and then wore them in training camp, there was an adjustment process for many, not excluding fans, who weren't accustomed to seeing the space-age-looking safety padding covering players helmets.

It's one of many ways the NFL is working to improve the overall safety for its players from making improvements in helmets, to tweaking rules such as allowing fair catches on kickoffs to reduce big impacts.

The NFL mandated earlier this year that offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers wear Guardian Caps for every preseason practice, as well as any regular or postseason practice in which there is contact.

The Steelers, as they did a year ago when head coach Mike Tomlin had his team wear the soft-shell helmet pads during minicamp before they were mandated, took it a step further. Their defensive backs and wide receivers are also wearing Guardian Caps during training camp practices.

"It's not a nuisance, it's something you've got to get used to. It really puts the emphasis on tackling the right way, which is huge," said Steelers defensive tackle and NFLPA rep Cam Heyward. "You get used to it."

PHOTOS: 2023 Steelers 53-man roster

Take a look at the Steelers 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2023 season

DT Montravius Adams - No. 57
1 / 106

DT Montravius Adams - No. 57

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Montravius Adams - No. 57
2 / 106

DT Montravius Adams - No. 57

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26
3 / 106

LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26
4 / 106

LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74
5 / 106

OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74
6 / 106

OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19
7 / 106

WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19
8 / 106

WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95
9 / 106

DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95
10 / 106

DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
K Chris Boswell - No. 9
11 / 106

K Chris Boswell - No. 9

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
K Chris Boswell - No. 9
12 / 106

K Chris Boswell - No. 9

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Miles Boykin - No. 13
13 / 106

WR Miles Boykin - No. 13

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Miles Boykin - No. 13
14 / 106

WR Miles Boykin - No. 13

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
C Mason Coles - No. 61
15 / 106

C Mason Coles - No. 61

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
C Mason Coles - No. 61
16 / 106

C Mason Coles - No. 61

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dylan Cook - No. 60
17 / 106

OT Dylan Cook - No. 60

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dylan Cook - No. 60
18 / 106

OT Dylan Cook - No. 60

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL James Daniels - No. 78
19 / 106

OL James Daniels - No. 78

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL James Daniels - No. 78
20 / 106

OL James Daniels - No. 78

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39
21 / 106

S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39
22 / 106

S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88
23 / 106

TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88
24 / 106

TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Markus Golden - No. 54
25 / 106

LB Markus Golden - No. 54

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Markus Golden - No. 54
26 / 106

LB Markus Golden - No. 54

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris - No. 22
27 / 106

RB Najee Harris - No. 22

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris - No. 22
28 / 106

RB Najee Harris - No. 22

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6
29 / 106

P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6
30 / 106

P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Nate Herbig - No. 71
31 / 106

G Nate Herbig - No. 71

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Nate Herbig - No. 71
32 / 106

G Nate Herbig - No. 71

Douglas DeFlice/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Nick Herbig - No. 51
33 / 106

LB Nick Herbig - No. 51

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Nick Herbig - No. 51
34 / 106

LB Nick Herbig - No. 51

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97
35 / 106

DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97
36 / 106

DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Connor Heyward - No. 83
37 / 106

TE Connor Heyward - No. 83

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Connor Heyward - No. 83
38 / 106

TE Connor Heyward - No. 83

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56
39 / 106

LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56
40 / 106

LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55
41 / 106

LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55
42 / 106

LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18
43 / 106

WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18
44 / 106

WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Broderick Jones - No. 77
45 / 106

OT Broderick Jones - No. 77

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Broderick Jones - No. 77
46 / 106

OT Broderick Jones - No. 77

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Damontae Kazee - No. 23
47 / 106

S Damontae Kazee - No. 23

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Damontae Kazee - No. 23
48 / 106

S Damontae Kazee - No. 23

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Miles Killebrew - No. 28
49 / 106

S Miles Killebrew - No. 28

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Miles Killebrew - No. 28
50 / 106

S Miles Killebrew - No. 28

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46
51 / 106

LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46
52 / 106

LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98
53 / 106

DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98
54 / 106

DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92
55 / 106

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92
56 / 106

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Braden Mann - No. 4
57 / 106

P Braden Mann - No. 4

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Braden Mann - No. 4
58 / 106

P Braden Mann - No. 4

Douglas DeFlice/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26
59 / 106

RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26
60 / 106

RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65
61 / 106

OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65
62 / 106

OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Keanu Neal - No. 31
63 / 106

S Keanu Neal - No. 31

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Keanu Neal - No. 31
64 / 106

S Keanu Neal - No. 31

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99
65 / 106

DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99
66 / 106

DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76
67 / 106

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76
68 / 106

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89
69 / 106

WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89
70 / 106

WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20
71 / 106

CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20
72 / 106

CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR George Pickens - No. 14
73 / 106

WR George Pickens - No. 14

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR George Pickens - No. 14
74 / 106

WR George Pickens - No. 14

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8
75 / 106

QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8
76 / 106

QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB James Pierre - No. 42
77 / 106

CB James Pierre - No. 42

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB James Pierre - No. 42
78 / 106

CB James Pierre - No. 42

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24
79 / 106

CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24
80 / 106

CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Elijah Riley - No. 37
81 / 106

S Elijah Riley - No. 37

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Elijah Riley - No. 37
82 / 106

S Elijah Riley - No. 37

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50
83 / 106

LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50
84 / 106

LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Allen Robinson - No. 11
85 / 106

WR Allen Robinson - No. 11

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Allen Robinson - No. 11
86 / 106

WR Allen Robinson - No. 11

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Mark robinson - No. 93
87 / 106

LB Mark robinson - No. 93

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Mark robinson - No. 93
88 / 106

LB Mark robinson - No. 93

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2
89 / 106

QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2
90 / 106

QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73
91 / 106

G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73
92 / 106

G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34
93 / 106

CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34
94 / 106

CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10
95 / 106

QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10
96 / 106

QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Levi Wallace - No. 29
97 / 106

CB Levi Wallace - No. 29

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Levi Wallace - No. 29
98 / 106

CB Levi Wallace - No. 29

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30
99 / 106

RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30
100 / 106

RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Darnell Washington - No. 80
101 / 106

TE Darnell Washington - No. 80

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Darnell Washington - No. 80
102 / 106

TE Darnell Washington - No. 80

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB T.J. Watt - No. 90
103 / 106

LB T.J. Watt - No. 90

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB T.J. Watt - No. 90
104 / 106

LB T.J. Watt - No. 90

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Armon Watts - No. 94
105 / 106

DT Armon Watts - No. 94

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Armon Watts - No. 94
106 / 106

DT Armon Watts - No. 94

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The caps go over the outside of the helmet, providing additional padding to absorb blows. NFL data from last year shows that one player is wearing the Guardian Cap at the time of a blow to the helmet, the device absorbs 11 to 12 percent of the force of the blow. If there are multiple players involved who are wearing Guardian Caps, the force of impact is reduced by around 20 percent.

Guardian Cap developed the technology in part through an NFL grant awarded in 2017.

For players in the trenches such as Steelers guard James Daniels, it's much appreciated. In fact, Daniels and several of the other offensive linemen wore the Guardian Cap throughout the 2022 regular season practices, even though they were not mandated.

"Anything that can protect your brain, I wish we were able to wear them in games, things like that to limit helmet-to-helmet impact," Daniels said. "On the o-line, you get that on every play. I wish we could wear them in games, but I'm glad the NFL mandated that we have to wear them for practice."

That could be on the horizon according to Jeff Miller, NFL vice president of communications, public affairs and policy.

The league has already developed position-specific helmets for linemen and quarterbacks and continues to work to improve those while developing safer helmets for other positions.

"Ultimately, over the next two, or three, or five years is that some of the improvements made to overall helmets will incorporate some benefits of the Guardian cap," said Miller. "In other words, the offensive lineman-specific helmet will probably — probably — have the same benefit to a player as wearing a regular helmet as a Guardian cap would. And so you may not need a Guardian cap. Or, another add-on — which I don't contemplate right now — for the Guardian cap itself, is it will evolve in such a way that it will mitigate even more of the forces without any detrimental impact.

"I was really excited by the benefit that we saw from Guardian caps this past year, but we were interested in studying the heat, interested in studying the neck forces and potential stingers, interested in getting the player feedback."

According to NFL studies, the first two weeks of training camp regularly produces approximately 30 concussions per year. Helping eliminate those is why the league decided to make the Guardian Cap mandatory for the first few weeks of training camp, when teams are more likely to have high-contact practices.

A year ago, while wearing the Guardian Cap, practice concussions decreased by more than 50 percent among offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends during training camp.

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

Related Content

news

Making their presence felt

Kearstin Schweitzer and Javé Brown spent part of training camp working with the Steelers personnel department through the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship
news

Practice Report: Aug. 17

After a physical camp, this was a day to fine tune some things in advance of Saturday's game
news

Tomlin looking forward to seeing next step against Bills

Steelers head coach expects nearly full participation in team's second preseason game
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 17

When this photo was taken in 1971, Bradshaw was the starter but had yet to become a star
news

Practice Report: Aug. 16

Tomlin: 'I just wanted to focus on physicality in the line of scrimmage run game'
news

Practice Report: Aug. 15

Diontae Johnson's catch won 7-Shots for the offense, but the defense would rebound later
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 15

There was a 3-way QB battle that developed into a 'controversy' during the 1974 season
news

'He's quick to key and trigger'

Late arrival Kwon Alexander has hit the ground running for Steelers
news

Steelers practice update for Thursday, Aug. 17

Practice on Thursday, Aug. 17 will begin at 1:55 p.m. at Saint Vincent College, the final open practice of camp
news

Always making it work

The Steelers equipment staff goes above and beyond on a daily basis during training camp and year round
news

Practice Report: Aug. 13

Minkah was a full participant and announced his presence with a pass defensed in 7-Shots
Advertising