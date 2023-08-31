NFL, NFLPA working hard to improve player safety

The caps go over the outside of the helmet, providing additional padding to absorb blows. NFL data from last year shows that one player is wearing the Guardian Cap at the time of a blow to the helmet, the device absorbs 11 to 12 percent of the force of the blow. If there are multiple players involved who are wearing Guardian Caps, the force of impact is reduced by around 20 percent.

Guardian Cap developed the technology in part through an NFL grant awarded in 2017.

For players in the trenches such as Steelers guard James Daniels, it's much appreciated. In fact, Daniels and several of the other offensive linemen wore the Guardian Cap throughout the 2022 regular season practices, even though they were not mandated.

"Anything that can protect your brain, I wish we were able to wear them in games, things like that to limit helmet-to-helmet impact," Daniels said. "On the o-line, you get that on every play. I wish we could wear them in games, but I'm glad the NFL mandated that we have to wear them for practice."

That could be on the horizon according to Jeff Miller, NFL vice president of communications, public affairs and policy.

The league has already developed position-specific helmets for linemen and quarterbacks and continues to work to improve those while developing safer helmets for other positions.

"Ultimately, over the next two, or three, or five years is that some of the improvements made to overall helmets will incorporate some benefits of the Guardian cap," said Miller. "In other words, the offensive lineman-specific helmet will probably — probably — have the same benefit to a player as wearing a regular helmet as a Guardian cap would. And so you may not need a Guardian cap. Or, another add-on — which I don't contemplate right now — for the Guardian cap itself, is it will evolve in such a way that it will mitigate even more of the forces without any detrimental impact.

"I was really excited by the benefit that we saw from Guardian caps this past year, but we were interested in studying the heat, interested in studying the neck forces and potential stingers, interested in getting the player feedback."

According to NFL studies, the first two weeks of training camp regularly produces approximately 30 concussions per year. Helping eliminate those is why the league decided to make the Guardian Cap mandatory for the first few weeks of training camp, when teams are more likely to have high-contact practices.