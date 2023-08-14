'He's quick to key and trigger'

Alexander is here as a part of a continuing makeover at the inside linebacker position.

He was preceded by veteran additions Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, among others.

Holcomb and Roberts started Friday night's 27-17 victory over the Buccaneers.

Alexander replaced Roberts for the third defensive snap of the game and opened the next three defensive series at inside linebacker along with Holcomb.

"All we care about is what they do when they get here," Austin said. "We don't care where they were before.

"We evaluate them independently on what they do here. And so far what (Alexander) has done here has been pretty encouraging."

Austin was also encouraged by, among other things, situational aspects of the Steelers' defensive performance in Tampa.

"I thought our guys did a fairly good job on third down, third-and-shorts," he said. "Fourth-and-short, we really kinda got after that, so I was happy to see that.

"I think the run, the per-carry average was good (2.5, 66 yards on 22 attempts), that was something we look for in terms of keeping the runs down. And then third down overall, counting third and fourth down they were maybe 25 percent (4-for-16, including 4-for-14 on third down).