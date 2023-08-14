training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers practice update for Thursday, Aug. 17

Aug 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The starting time for the Steelers training camp practice on Thursday, August 17 has been changed to a 1:55 p.m. start at Saint Vincent College. Parking will open and fans can enter camp starting at 11:00 a.m.

It will be the final practice that is open to the public for training camp.

The team will hold three practices this week: Tuesday, Aug. 15, Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17. All practices are open to the public and begin at 1:55 p.m.

As a reminder, fans need tickets to attend practice. All tickets are free and can be secured here --> Training Camp Tickets.

