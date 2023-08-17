Tomlin looking forward to seeing next step against Bills

For the offense, it will be all about moving the ball effectively – and scoring.

Kenny Pickett was able to do that in his only series last week in Tampa Bay, completing 6 of 7 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown on the Steelers' opening possession of the game.

That group will likely also get a more extended look this week against the Bills.

With training camp at Saint Vincent College wrapping up Friday, Tomlin has been pleased by the growth of his second-year quarterback.

"I just like the ways he's communicating with people," Tomlin said. "I like the way he comes in every day ready to compete. He's not overanalyzing the big picture too much. He's just trying to play his role in the creation of a great day and being there. I think other people, by virtue of his position, get their vibe off of that.

"His ability to remain singularly focused and hyper-competitive is an asset to our unit and to our team."

Running back Najee Harris also only got one touch on that opening drive, that coming on a reception, as the Steelers have monitored his touches, even in full contact periods in training camp.

"It's about the maturation of him and what he needs," Tomlin said of his third-year running back.

"Less physical reps are required the older he gets. There's nothing ground-breaking or earth-shattering about that."

But Tomlin is looking forward to seeing the offense build off what it did a week ago. The Steelers spent one day game-planning for Tampa Bay. They've devoted two days to working on things they want to do against Buffalo.