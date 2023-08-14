Always making it work

"We bring up three semitrucks full, and that's including field gear, player bags, all the trunks that we travel with, just anything and everything," said Regan. "We pretty much bring everything that helps make practice run and that's not just footballs. There are a lot of items that are pretty big and pretty heavy, like some of the sleds. It seems like more and more coaches are just using more equipment during practices. Whether it's a blocking sled, a tackling sled, flat mats, the Jugs machines that shoot footballs for (special teams coordinator) Danny Smith, things like that. There are the sticks, the chains, there's just so many little cones. There's so much stuff that we accumulate over the years, and they use it, so it's necessary. If you forget one piece or something, we're running back. But Derek does a really good job of making sure we have everything we need for the coaches and on field so that doesn't happen often, if ever."

With all of the equipment, from players gear to on field items, you would think it would take a week for the move to take place.

Not even close.

With the help of Recker, Inc., the team's moving company, the move happens in record time.

"We get it done, believe it or not, in two days," said Regan. "And those are long days. But we try to minimize our trips to training camp. We dedicate a day for each truck load. We load up a truck at the South Side and then we have a day that we unload. We do two trips and it's just they're long days and I can't say enough about Recker and what they do because they really help us out from start to finish throughout the year and the manpower that they bring.

"We just kind of dress it up and make it look nice. Get things where they need to be."