Ben's motivation is simple

Ben Roethlisberger has one goal.

It's simple.

It motivates him. It drives him.

And he hopes every one of his teammates shares his feeling.

He wants to win the Super Bowl. And not just one.

"That is much more motivation for me than what people say," said Roethlisberger after the team's morning walk-through on Friday at Saint Vincent College. "I told the guys I'll be selfish when it comes to that. I want to win Super Bowls. That should be all of their motivation. That is what is driving me right now."

When it comes to how to go about getting there, Roethlisberger isn't selfish though. Personal stats, that doesn't matter to him. What matters are wins and losses, because that is what is going to get the team to where they want to be, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when the season ends.

"I will do whatever it takes to win," said Roethlisberger. "I would rather throw for five yards and win than 500 and lose. I'll just take a win. Whatever we need to win football games and make the playoffs and try to win a Super Bowl is what I am here for."

The road to the Super Bowl starts during camp. It starts with how players approach every day, every aspect of camp. It starts with how they can improve from last year. And on the offensive side of the ball, it starts with Roethlisberger.

"I have to play better," he said. "I always start with myself. It starts with me because I have the ball in my hands. I need to make sure I distribute the ball to guys. Make sure I don't turn the ball over. I know guys are excited about what they bring to the table. I am excited for guys. From tight ends, to running backs to receivers. The line is pretty special. It's kind of to be determined yet. That is the fun part. There is still a little mystery out there."

One of the keys for the team will be getting off to a fast start this season. And while it matters most when the regular season begins, the approach to it starts now. Roethlisberger talked about that during a team meeting at the beginning of camp and he is hoping his words are followed by actions.

"When you come out of the gate fast, and that even comes to here (in camp), being early to walk-through and meetings, showing the love and dedication to be out here and start fast with meetings too," said Roethlisberger. "I am excited to get out here and see how guys react to those comments and things we all mentioned to each other. I think that can help transition to starting faster in games."