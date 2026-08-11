Saint Vincent College campus will be closed today for fans due to inclement weather currently in the area.
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Saint Vincent College campus closed to fans on Tuesday
Aug 11, 2026 at 10:40 AM
Saint Vincent College campus will be closed today for fans due to inclement weather currently in the area.
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