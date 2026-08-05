Steelers release initial 2026 depth chart

A week into training camp, the Steelers have released their first depth chart of the 2026 season.

It's only been six practices at Saint Vincent College, but new head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff have been evaluating their roster since the spring, before and after the draft.

There are no surprises at the quarterback spot, starting with Aaron Rodgers followed by Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar.

McCarthy is looking for a balanced backfield with a 1-2 punch, but returning starter Jaylen Warren is listed ahead of highly productive free-agent addition Rico Dowdle. Kaleb Johnson is the No. 3 running back, then Lew Nichols, Travis Homer and rookie Eli Heidenreich.

At tight end, it's Pat Freiermuth who is listed as the starter, followed by Darnell Washington. Robert Tonyan is next in line at that position. Rookie Riley Nowakowski isn't grouped with the tight ends and is instead the No. 1 (and only) fullback.

Much attention is on the wide receivers, where Roman Wilson finds himself as a starter in addition to DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. The top backups for now are Ben Skowronek to Metcalf, Germie Bernard to Pittman and fellow rookie Kaden Wetjen to Wilson.

The first-string offensive line looks just how it does in practice at Chuck Noll Field. From left to right it's Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook. But McCarthy has consistently stressed that the depth is just as important, so take note of Broderick Jones behind Fautanu at left tackle, rookie Gennings Dunker under McCormick at left guard, Ryan McCollum again backing up Frazier at center, the versatile Brock Hoffman slotting in as the second right guard, and first-round pick Max Iheanachor as the No. 2 right tackle so far.

Defensively, the traditional 3-4 formation has Derrick Harmon at defensive end, Yahya Black at nose tackle and Cameron Heyward at defensive tackle. Keeanu Benton is behind Heyward, Sebastian Joseph-Day behind Black and rookie Gabriel Rubio behind Harmon.

But there's also a nickelback position included on the depth chart, which is occupied by Jalen Ramsey, with Brandin Echols the next slot option. Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean lead the way at the primary cornerback spots with Asante Samuel Jr. and rookie Daylen Everette, respectively, next in line.

The linebacker unit looks much the same as 2025, with Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer ready to rotate in behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson resume their roles as starting inside linebackers, with Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener on the second line.

DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker each have a starting gig at safety. Rookie Robert Spears-Jennings has been busy at practice as Elliott returns to full health, and is listed as a backup along with Jack Henderson.