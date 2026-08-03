Attention to details means everything

LATROBE, Pa. _ What we learned during Week One at Saint Vincent College:
THE OTHER SIDE OF MIKE: Mike McCarthy's reputation as a "QB Guru" and as a coach for whom attention to detail means everything preceded him to training camp.
But since McCarthy's arrival the players have seen another side of the Steelers' first-year head coach, one that ventures beyond execution, X's & O's and practice protocols.
"Obviously, you see the details on the field, that's kind of a given," rookie running back Eli Heidenreich observed. "But he gets to know his players and he cares about the details about his players. I think that's something that really resonates with us as a team.
"Something I really appreciate is how much he cares about us and gets to know us."
That goes for veteran stalwarts such as defensive tackle Cam Heyward and seventh-round selections such as Heidenreich but it doesn't stop there.
It includes everyone wearing a helmet.
McCarthy's address to the team prior to the first on-field workout of camp on Wednesday was admittedly designed to "get the heart rate going" by comparing the identity of the Steelers with the city they represent, and by relating the steel industry to the game of football.
But it went further than that according to Heyward.
"The thing that resonated with me is he's from Pittsburgh, he has a lot of respect for the tradition here but he's trying to forge something new," Heyward explained. "I think that can apply to everybody in our locker room.
"I love the one thing he said, it's gonna take 68-plus guys to win a Super Bowl, and that's including practice squad. That's always respectful, that he respects everybody in that locker room. We gotta grow from that."
McCarthy has more history with quarterback Aaron Rodgers than any of the Steelers.
That shows up on and off the field, and often in a manner that comes off as humorous at times to quarterback Mason Rudolph, particularly in the quarterback meetings Rudolph said McCarthy almost always attends.
"Him and Aaron are sometimes like an old married couple the way they go back and forth," Rudolph reported. "They have old memories. They take shots at each other.
"It's just been fun to listen to them banter."
QUARTERBACK 101: McCarthy's calling card as it relates to quarterback development is "QB School."
To quarterback Will Howard, the beauty of that is its simplicity.
"The big emphasis is just on footwork and the consistency of it is really cool," Howard assessed. "A lot of times we do pretty similar drills every single day, we do the 'Build a Drop' drill. We just emphasize consistency in your footwork and dropping down the line and keeping your helmet stripe in the same place.
"You can do as many different drills as you want but when you really shave it down and get to the bare bones of it, it's really important to just get great at the simple things. That's the thing that I love about 'QB School,' you never really can get away from the first step of your drop, we're working it every single day. It seems simple, and, you know, we're NFL players, but it's really important and It really does add up, those little things.
"So it's been exciting to just continue to work through that. Coming out of OTAs we're a little more comfortable with it now and kind of into the flow of it. And maybe the reps aren't as many with those drills but we're really maximizing the quality of those reps."
See the best photos from the first week of the Steelers 2026 training camp
CAN YOU SEE THE REAL ME?: Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.'s Steelers debut occurred on Nov. 30, 2025 against Buffalo, Samuel's first NFL action since playing for the Chargers against Kansas City on Sept. 29, 2024.
In between Samuel, a former second-round pick of the Chargers in 2021, underwent spinal fusion surgery.
He's assessed where he is healthy-wise as "miles away" from where he was upon initially joining the Steelers.
And Samuel's play in the early stages of camp has backed up that assessment.
Although just 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Samuel has gone up and made stand-out plays on the ball against wide receiver DK Metcalf (on Wednesday), against tight end Pat Freiermuth (on Thursday) and against Metcalf again (on Saturday).
Friday's "Mock Game" played out at walk-through pace and provided no such opportunities.
"That's what I've been doing since I got in the league, find the ball, get the ball, that's my thing," Samuel maintained. "I'm a ball hawk and that's what I'm gonna be, a ball hawk."