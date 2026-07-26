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2026 Training Camp: How to watch/listen

Jul 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Steelers Training Camp will kick off at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. when the players report on Tuesday, July 28. This will be the 59th year that Saint Vincent College will be the Steelers summer home.

The first practice open to the public will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 11:20 a.m. and we will have you covered on the Steelers digital media platforms throughout camp.

In addition to daily written reports and exclusive photo galleries, you can stay up-to-speed throughout camp in the following ways:

Training Camp Live, presented by FedEx:

Hosted by Mike Prisuta and Max Starks, the exclusive program is streamed live on Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Fans can take a live look-in at practice, hear analysis from the experts and enjoy special guests, including players post-practice.

Catch this program daily beginning on Wednesday, July 29 at approximately 11:20 a.m. Training Camp Live starts approximately 15 after the start of the daily practice. The full schedule is below.

Can't catch it live? All episodes can be viewed On-Demand on the Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Live Audio Programming:

Steelers Nation Radio, the Steelers official digital audio station, will feature original programming live from Saint Vincent College each day throughout camp. Live programming begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

SNR's coverage of training camp is presented by FedEx.

9-10:30 a.m.: The Training Camp Report with Bob Labriola & Tom Opferman
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Steelers Blitz with Ed Troup and Brian Batko and more.
1:00-3:00 p.m.: In The Locker Room with Rob King and Max Starks
3:00-6:00 p.m.: SNR Drive with Wes Uhler and Matt Williamson

All Steelers Training Camp audio programming will also be available as podcasts.

DAYDATEPRACTICE SCHEDULE
TuesdayJuly 28All players report
* WednesdayJuly 2911:20 a.m. (Open to Public)
* ThursdayJuly 3011:20 a.m. (Open to Public)
* FridayJuly 3110:30 a.m. (Open to Public)
* SaturdayAugust 111:20 a.m. (Open to Public, Hall of Honor)
MondayAugust 311:20 a.m. (Open to Public)
TuesdayAugust 411:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
ThursdayAugust 611:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
FridayAugust 711:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
SaturdayAugust 86 p.m. (Latrobe Memorial Stadium)
MondayAugust 1011:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
TuesdayAugust 1111:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
ThursdayAugust 13Preseason Game vs. Green Bay (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)
SaturdayAugust 1510:15 a.m. (Open to Public)
SundayAugust 1611:00 a.m. (Open to Public)
MondayAugust 1711:00 a.m. (Open to Public)

* acclimation period
All practice times are approximate
Schedule subject to change

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