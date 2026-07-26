2026 Training Camp: How to watch/listen

Steelers Training Camp will kick off at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. when the players report on Tuesday, July 28. This will be the 59th year that Saint Vincent College will be the Steelers summer home.

The first practice open to the public will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 11:20 a.m. and we will have you covered on the Steelers digital media platforms throughout camp.

In addition to daily written reports and exclusive photo galleries, you can stay up-to-speed throughout camp in the following ways:

Training Camp Live, presented by FedEx:

Hosted by Mike Prisuta and Max Starks, the exclusive program is streamed live on Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Fans can take a live look-in at practice, hear analysis from the experts and enjoy special guests, including players post-practice.

Catch this program daily beginning on Wednesday, July 29 at approximately 11:20 a.m. Training Camp Live starts approximately 15 after the start of the daily practice. The full schedule is below.

Can't catch it live? All episodes can be viewed On-Demand on the Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App.

Live Audio Programming:

Steelers Nation Radio, the Steelers official digital audio station, will feature original programming live from Saint Vincent College each day throughout camp. Live programming begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

SNR's coverage of training camp is presented by FedEx.

9-10:30 a.m.: The Training Camp Report with Bob Labriola & Tom Opferman

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Steelers Blitz with Ed Troup and Brian Batko and more.

1:00-3:00 p.m.: In The Locker Room with Rob King and Max Starks

3:00-6:00 p.m.: SNR Drive with Wes Uhler and Matt Williamson