Training Camp Report: Aug. 1

OBSERVATIONS

* The second 2-minute drill saw Drew Allar lead the offense with the same time and distance to go. His drive ended with a fourth-down incompletion in the end zone, but he hit A.T. Perry on a previous fourth-down back-shoulder throw for a completion that gained 38 yards down the left sideline.

* Prior to their 11-on-11 periods, the Steelers did some 7-on-7, and the loudest ovation from the big crowd came on a Will Howard strike down the right seam to slot receiver Max Hurleman. The 7-on-7 session was actually preceded by 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 drills in which the quarterbacks worked on half-field reads to go through their progressions.

* The highlight of the early portion of practice was a T.J. Watt interception when instead of blitzing Rodgers, he dropped out in coverage and picked off the pass when it came his way. One of McCarthy's six pillars of Steelers football is mannerisms and disguises, and Watt disguised his responsibility on that play well enough to get one over on an all-time great.

* That set of plays ended with Roman Wilson getting behind safety Jaquan Brisker to haul in a 40-yard reception, give or take. Brisker didn't pursue the ball in the air with the same vigor he would in a real game, but it was still a fun day of practice for him. He had approximately 130 relatives in attendance to watch him in their own reserved section of the bleachers, one day before they have an even bigger celebration in Pittsburgh.

"Just a lot of love and support. I really appreciate it," said the safety who spent his first four seasons with the Bears. "Everyone was like, 'Look at the Brisker section!' I appreciate my teammates. They're so cool."

Brisker, who's originally from the Wilkinsburg area just outside of Pittsburgh, only had one regret. He should've told one of his quarterbacks to lob up an interception for him on a day with so many No. 3 shirts in the stands.

"That's what I'm saying," Brisker laughed. "I needed something."

* When the Steelers worked on special teams, Chris Boswell delighted the crowd with made field goals from 40, 47, 53, 58 and 60 yards.

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