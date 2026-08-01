Training Camp Report: Aug. 1

Latrobe, Pa. — For the second time in as many 2-minute drill periods, the Steelers' first-team offense found the end zone.
Thursday it was DK Metcalf. Saturday it was Pat Freiermuth who caught a 23-yard touchdown pass on a laser from Aaron Rodgers with nine seconds to spare against the first-team defense to end the fourth practice of training camp at Chuck Noll Field.
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen did his job to carry Freiermuth down the seam in 1-on-1 coverage, but it was vintage Rodgers. He couldn't have extended his right arm and handed it off any better to Freiermuth, who spun the ball in celebration as the fans who came out in droves cheered him on.
"What I saw is if we give [Rodgers] time, he'll do the rest," said right tackle Dylan Cook. "He's been in the league a long time. He's seen it all. He always has a contingency plan, no matter what they do [defensively]."
Mike McCarthy knows his offensive linemen are itching for the first padded practice so they can show their physicality, but Cook agreed with his head coach that the whole team still managed to get a lot out of the acclimation week — even the big guys up front.
More than anything, those situational football periods allow the offense to work in the same sort of rhythm they'll need to have in games. For now, they've got chief of staff Steve Scarnecchia with the megaphone and game management/quarterbacks coach Tim Berbenich watching the clock. On this particular drive, it started at the offense's 35-yard line with 1:51 remaining.
"It's very valuable," Cook said. "Because as you probably know, Aaron likes to get a little wicked with some of the cadences and some of the play calls when we get in those scenarios. So it's extremely valuable. Priceless."
The defense did make Rodgers work for it. It was an 11-play drive, which included a fantastic pass breakup by cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. on the second snap, playing through Metcalf's hands to force the incompletion. But Rodgers found Metcalf for 11 yards on third down, then went back to Metcalf again on the next third down, only to have cornerback Brandin Echols deflect that pass in tight coverage.
On fourth down, Rodgers found Freiermuth for 11 yards to move the chains, then hit a couple quick completions to Brandon Smith and Germie Bernard. That set the stage for the touchdown to Freiermuth.
"We've had a good four days as a unit," Cook said. "A lot of mixing and matching, and the chemistry's carrying over. There's still some more work to be done in that regard. You can never be too close to your teammates in terms of communication and all that. Great start, and just have to keep rolling."
Take a look at the Steelers training and preparing for the 2026 season at Saint Vincent College
OBSERVATIONS
* The second 2-minute drill saw Drew Allar lead the offense with the same time and distance to go. His drive ended with a fourth-down incompletion in the end zone, but he hit A.T. Perry on a previous fourth-down back-shoulder throw for a completion that gained 38 yards down the left sideline.
* Prior to their 11-on-11 periods, the Steelers did some 7-on-7, and the loudest ovation from the big crowd came on a Will Howard strike down the right seam to slot receiver Max Hurleman. The 7-on-7 session was actually preceded by 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 drills in which the quarterbacks worked on half-field reads to go through their progressions.
* The highlight of the early portion of practice was a T.J. Watt interception when instead of blitzing Rodgers, he dropped out in coverage and picked off the pass when it came his way. One of McCarthy's six pillars of Steelers football is mannerisms and disguises, and Watt disguised his responsibility on that play well enough to get one over on an all-time great.
* That set of plays ended with Roman Wilson getting behind safety Jaquan Brisker to haul in a 40-yard reception, give or take. Brisker didn't pursue the ball in the air with the same vigor he would in a real game, but it was still a fun day of practice for him. He had approximately 130 relatives in attendance to watch him in their own reserved section of the bleachers, one day before they have an even bigger celebration in Pittsburgh.
"Just a lot of love and support. I really appreciate it," said the safety who spent his first four seasons with the Bears. "Everyone was like, 'Look at the Brisker section!' I appreciate my teammates. They're so cool."
Brisker, who's originally from the Wilkinsburg area just outside of Pittsburgh, only had one regret. He should've told one of his quarterbacks to lob up an interception for him on a day with so many No. 3 shirts in the stands.
"That's what I'm saying," Brisker laughed. "I needed something."
* When the Steelers worked on special teams, Chris Boswell delighted the crowd with made field goals from 40, 47, 53, 58 and 60 yards.
UP NEXT
Sunday is the first off day of camp for the players. They will return for their first practice in pads on Monday, Aug. 3. That practice is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m.