Training Camp Report: Aug. 10

LATROBE, Pa. — This time, Mother Nature was not going to be denied.

The Steelers have been at Saint Vincent College since July 28, and during those 14 calendar days the weather has often been challenging but never uncooperative. On Monday, it was uncooperative.

With the preseason opener vs. Green Bay at Acrisure Stadium around 72 hours away, Coach Mike McCarthy had some things on Monday's practice agenda to get accomplished. Those things probably ended up getting done, but not before campus had to be evacuated of fans by approaching hazardous weather conditions and the players and coaches had to hastily cram themselves into carts for a short trip from Chuck Noll Field to the Dunlap Family Athletic and Recreation Center, which features a 70-yard artificial turf field.

"Having that indoor is a big advantage for us this year compared to last year when we were just up in the gym, doing more of a walk-through," Will Howard told Brian Batko.

So even when the hazardous weather moved into the area and the clouds opened up, it wasn't a wasted day for the Steelers.

"Today is install-recall 7, so we have one more install today," said McCarthy before the team took the field for Monday's practice. "We have a lot going in as far as this is our last third-down installation. We're going to work backed up (to our own goal line), so we'll have a segment where we have a competitive, backed-up situation. We have three series of that, so just trying to make sure we're hitting all the situations, highlighting them, reviewing them in the team meetings and the meeting part of it. We'll hit that again today, then we'll shift gears (Tuesday) and start trying to focus on who's going to play, and how we're going to play, and what we want to do against Green Bay."

OBSERVATIONS

• During his pre-practice media briefing, McCarthy said that RT Max Iheanachor would not be practicing on Monday, but when the team assembled on the field the team's most recent No. 1 draft pick was in uniform, wearing pads and his helmet. But while Iheanachor loosened up with his teammates, he did not participate in any drill-work or team drills. Still, seeing him doing what he did indicated his return should come soon.

• Also not practicing were DT Logan Lee and CB Brandin Echols, who sustained an ankle injury during the same practice when Iheanachor was injured.

• Returning was rookie RB Eli Heidenreich, who did not practice at the end of last week because of a hamstring that had him listed as day-to-day.

• The first 11-on-11 period on Monday was a running game period, and Jaylen Warren was the "starting RB." Rico Dowdle also got repetitions with the first-team during the period.

• The starting offensive line (from left to right) was Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, Spencer Anderson, and Dylan Cook. As the work continued, Anderson and Brock Hoffman were alternating at the RG spot. Rookie Gennings Dunker does not seem to be a factor in the current competition for the starting spot at that position.

• Shortly before the weather forced everything indoors, Aaron Rodgers hooked up on a deep sideline pass to WR Roman Wilson, who was closely covered on the play by CB Jamel Dean. But the throw was perfect, and Wilson secured the catch in-stride.