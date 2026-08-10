Whatever it takes to win

LATROBE, Pa. _ What we learned during Week Two at Saint Vincent College:

BACKS TO THE FUTURE: Jaylen Warren was listed as the No. 1 running back on the first depth chart of training camp but that remains a temporary designation.

The Steelers are still in the process of sorting out whether it will ultimately be Warren, the incumbent, or Rico Dowdle, who arrived via free agency.

And that may be an ongoing process.

"That will play itself out as we go," offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio emphasized on Saturday. "They're both going to play. They're both going to be a big part of our success, and they're both very capable of carrying the load.

"We're going to need them both."

Some clarity may have been provided by head coach Mike McCarthy regarding whether the Steelers will share the load via a first-and-second down/third-down back tandem or allow Warren and Dowdle to split time from series to series.

McCarthy has repeatedly assessed both as "four-down backs.

"I know my personal preference as a play-caller, I don't want to have to worry about what back is in there," McCarthy explained. "So, if it's third down, we run our stuff and both of those guys give us that flexibility."

Dowdle isn't yet sure what lies ahead and isn't sweating it.

"We haven't got into game-planning and things like that," he said. "They haven't really covered how it's going to go. It's great to have two guys who can go out there and be available for all four downs.