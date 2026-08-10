Whatever it takes to win

LATROBE, Pa. _ What we learned during Week Two at Saint Vincent College:
BACKS TO THE FUTURE: Jaylen Warren was listed as the No. 1 running back on the first depth chart of training camp but that remains a temporary designation.
The Steelers are still in the process of sorting out whether it will ultimately be Warren, the incumbent, or Rico Dowdle, who arrived via free agency.
And that may be an ongoing process.
"That will play itself out as we go," offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio emphasized on Saturday. "They're both going to play. They're both going to be a big part of our success, and they're both very capable of carrying the load.
"We're going to need them both."
Some clarity may have been provided by head coach Mike McCarthy regarding whether the Steelers will share the load via a first-and-second down/third-down back tandem or allow Warren and Dowdle to split time from series to series.
McCarthy has repeatedly assessed both as "four-down backs.
"I know my personal preference as a play-caller, I don't want to have to worry about what back is in there," McCarthy explained. "So, if it's third down, we run our stuff and both of those guys give us that flexibility."
Dowdle isn't yet sure what lies ahead and isn't sweating it.
"We haven't got into game-planning and things like that," he said. "They haven't really covered how it's going to go. It's great to have two guys who can go out there and be available for all four downs.
"I don't have a preference. I just want to do what I can do to help the team win, get the ball."
TEMPERATURE WHERE IT SHOULD BE: On-field scraps made their 2026 debut at Saint Vincent College, a process that started to percolate in earnest when defensive linemen Sebastien Joseph-Day and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu wound up face-to-face but stopped just short of an altercation.
Joseph-Day was "annoyed" by what he perceived to be Fautanu repeatedly involving himself in 1-on-1 reps he wasn't supposed to be a part of, particularly when Sebastien-Day was pitted against guard Mason McCormick in 1-on-1 pass rush/pass protection drills.
Sebastien-Day quickly added "annoyed" is appropriate in a training camp setting.
"Hell, yeah, if we're annoyed it means we're making each other better," Joseph-Day maintained. "Shout out to Troy, shout out to 'Mase,' they're very talented, young players.
"They do what O-linemen do, help each other out."
Inside linebacker Payton Wilson and wide receiver Ben Skowronek got into a subsequent squabble Wilson assessed as understandable and forgettable.
"We're getting into the dog days of camp," Wilson said. "People are tired, sore. We're just competing. We love each other. Brothers fight all the time.
"We'll be in here eating lunch in 30 minutes together."
ROLL EMERGING: Fifth-round fullback Riley Nowakowski wasn't sure what type of role awaited him during OTAs given that the Steelers weren't wearing pads.
Now that the pads have come on, Nowakowski is starting to gain some clarity.
"It's a lot of hitting," he observed. "We want to be a down-hill offense and at all times it starts with me, bring the physicality.
"Every day I try to show up and bring the juice."
Nowakowski is also working at tight end, but it's what he's doing at fullback that has gotten center Zach Frazier's attention.
"We need a fullback," Frazier maintained. "We need it in the run game. A good fullback is key for the run game.
"We need him."
Nowakowski has had his moments in terms of delivering the type of hits he's after and has also learned from being on the wrong end of 1-on-1 confrontations in tight spaces.
"I've gotten a few," he said. "And then (Thursday) Payton Wilson swam me and I was face first on the ground. He got me a little bit there but that's what it's all about, trying to sharpen the sword every day."
See the best photos from the second week of the Steelers 2026 training camp
DETAILS ON DETAIL: The signature of McCarthy's first camp with the Steelers remains "attention to detail."
Some context as to how that translates:
Tight end Pat Freiermuth: "This is the most situational work that I've done."
Right guard Spencer Anderson: "We have to do things 'this' way, 'that' way, and there's no shortcuts around it. Even down to the tendencies that we have in our stances, like, can the defense read 'run' or 'pass' in our stances, stuff like that, things we've never really talked about as an offense."