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Whatever it takes to win

Aug 10, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

LATROBE, Pa. _ What we learned during Week Two at Saint Vincent College:

BACKS TO THE FUTURE: Jaylen Warren was listed as the No. 1 running back on the first depth chart of training camp but that remains a temporary designation.

The Steelers are still in the process of sorting out whether it will ultimately be Warren, the incumbent, or Rico Dowdle, who arrived via free agency.

And that may be an ongoing process.

"That will play itself out as we go," offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio emphasized on Saturday. "They're both going to play. They're both going to be a big part of our success, and they're both very capable of carrying the load.

"We're going to need them both."

Some clarity may have been provided by head coach Mike McCarthy regarding whether the Steelers will share the load via a first-and-second down/third-down back tandem or allow Warren and Dowdle to split time from series to series.

McCarthy has repeatedly assessed both as "four-down backs.

"I know my personal preference as a play-caller, I don't want to have to worry about what back is in there," McCarthy explained. "So, if it's third down, we run our stuff and both of those guys give us that flexibility."

Dowdle isn't yet sure what lies ahead and isn't sweating it.

"We haven't got into game-planning and things like that," he said. "They haven't really covered how it's going to go. It's great to have two guys who can go out there and be available for all four downs.

"I don't have a preference. I just want to do what I can do to help the team win, get the ball."

TEMPERATURE WHERE IT SHOULD BE: On-field scraps made their 2026 debut at Saint Vincent College, a process that started to percolate in earnest when defensive linemen Sebastien Joseph-Day and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu wound up face-to-face but stopped just short of an altercation.

Joseph-Day was "annoyed" by what he perceived to be Fautanu repeatedly involving himself in 1-on-1 reps he wasn't supposed to be a part of, particularly when Sebastien-Day was pitted against guard Mason McCormick in 1-on-1 pass rush/pass protection drills.

Sebastien-Day quickly added "annoyed" is appropriate in a training camp setting.

"Hell, yeah, if we're annoyed it means we're making each other better," Joseph-Day maintained. "Shout out to Troy, shout out to 'Mase,' they're very talented, young players.

"They do what O-linemen do, help each other out."

Inside linebacker Payton Wilson and wide receiver Ben Skowronek got into a subsequent squabble Wilson assessed as understandable and forgettable.

"We're getting into the dog days of camp," Wilson said. "People are tired, sore. We're just competing. We love each other. Brothers fight all the time.

"We'll be in here eating lunch in 30 minutes together."

ROLL EMERGING: Fifth-round fullback Riley Nowakowski wasn't sure what type of role awaited him during OTAs given that the Steelers weren't wearing pads.

Now that the pads have come on, Nowakowski is starting to gain some clarity.

"It's a lot of hitting," he observed. "We want to be a down-hill offense and at all times it starts with me, bring the physicality.

"Every day I try to show up and bring the juice."

Nowakowski is also working at tight end, but it's what he's doing at fullback that has gotten center Zach Frazier's attention.

"We need a fullback," Frazier maintained. "We need it in the run game. A good fullback is key for the run game.

"We need him."

Nowakowski has had his moments in terms of delivering the type of hits he's after and has also learned from being on the wrong end of 1-on-1 confrontations in tight spaces.

"I've gotten a few," he said. "And then (Thursday) Payton Wilson swam me and I was face first on the ground. He got me a little bit there but that's what it's all about, trying to sharpen the sword every day."

PHOTOS: Best of Steelers Camp - Week 2

See the best photos from the second week of the Steelers 2026 training camp

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols (35) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) signs autographs for fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) signs autographs for fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Monday August 3, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Steven Jones (79) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Steven Jones (79) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (31) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (31) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Tuesday August 4, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jordan Perez/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Julius Welschof (45) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Julius Welschof (45) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (31) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Rayshawn Jenkins (31) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (93) train at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) signs autographs for fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) signs autographs for fans at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Thursday August 6, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Friday August 7, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Friday August 7, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end JJ Galbreath (45) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Friday August 7, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tight end JJ Galbreath (45) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Friday August 7, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Levi Wentz (28) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Friday August 7, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Levi Wentz (28) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Friday August 7, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Jordan Perez / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Friday August 7, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Saint Vincent College during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Friday August 7, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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A general view at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) train at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) train at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) trains at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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A general view at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy signs autographs for fans at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy signs autographs for fans at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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The Pittsburgh Steelers train at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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The Pittsburgh Steelers train at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

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A general view at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at Latrobe Memorial Stadium during the 2026 Steelers Training Camp on Saturday August 8, 2026 in Latrobe, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
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DETAILS ON DETAIL: The signature of McCarthy's first camp with the Steelers remains "attention to detail."

Some context as to how that translates:

Tight end Pat Freiermuth: "This is the most situational work that I've done."

Right guard Spencer Anderson: "We have to do things 'this' way, 'that' way, and there's no shortcuts around it. Even down to the tendencies that we have in our stances, like, can the defense read 'run' or 'pass' in our stances, stuff like that, things we've never really talked about as an offense."

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