The campus of Saint Vincent College will be closed on Friday for fans due to inclement weather currently in the area.
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Saint Vincent College campus closed to fans on Friday
Aug 07, 2026 at 09:15 AM
The campus of Saint Vincent College will be closed on Friday for fans due to inclement weather currently in the area.
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