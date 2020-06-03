A virtual learning curve

"This has never happened before," said Nelson. "It's a new thing. Coach (Mike) Tomlin made the rookies introduce themselves on the first zoom call. It was funny. They had to introduce themselves on the video, which was very strange. It's important to be somebody they can lean on; somebody they can come to if they have any questions. We have a lot of guys in our room who give great advice. I think the rookies are fortunate to have guys like that. We just keep them up to speed as much as we can. They are handling it well.

"We can't just go on the field and implement what we learned in the classroom or on zoom on the field. To my advantage, and the other older guys, we are able to take the information and use it in the ways we know how. For the younger guys it is harder. It's a time for them to learn it both on the field and off the field. For those guys it's a process."

It's also a process for some of the seasoned veterans who are new to the team. Stefen Wisniewski signed with the team in March as an unrestricted free agent and can't work with the coaches and his teammates on the field.

"It's an adjustment. I am still learning the plays," said Wisniewski. "I meet with my coach and teammates a few hours a day, going through the play install, learning the name of everything. I am learning the calls we make at the line, the lingo. I am not able to do drills. Normally I would be doing drills, learning and working on the technique the Steelers use. That is the biggest difference, biggest drawback. At the end of the day you want to know what the guy next to you is thinking. The best way to do that is to get a lot of reps with them next to you."

While the players lack that ability to work in normal group settings, there are some advantages to getting together on the zoom meetings from a mental standpoint. These guys are accustomed to being in the locker room, around their brothers, joking and having fun. That is something they miss as many are scattered all over the country.

"It's a great tool that we can use to bring guys together, but at the same time we are doing it safely via zoom with social distance being practiced," said Nelson. "We all piggyback off each other in the classroom. It's a great way to get back in touch with each other without being in touch.

"We also have our group chats going. They are informative. They are funny. It's just like being around the guys again, keeping everything loose but at the same time working for one goal, to be the best team in the league."

For Alualu, he has more of a personal connection with some of his fellow linemen as he is in Pittsburgh, and spending time working out with Cameron Heyward and Daniel McCullers.

"We find ways to go out on fields," said Alualu. "We are doing the things we would normally do around this time, whether it's just drills or even some football things. I am thankful for that. We have a place to do that, even though it's not at the facility. It's getting the work we need to do at this time to get us ready for the season, while being safe at the same time.

"It's been very helpful when you can go out there and have your brothers hold you accountable for working out, pushing each other. It's always competitive, at the same time we always make it fun so we can go out and have a good time working out."