Wren elevated for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated defensive tackle Renell Wren to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Wren was originally signed to the practice squad in Sept., spending all but one week on there in 2022. Wren was also elevated for last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wren signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason but was released by the team before the start of the season.

Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns.