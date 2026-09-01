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Work begins on the Falcons

Sep 01, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

Home improvement season might be coming to an end, but it was "self-improvement Tuesday" for the Steelers as they hit the field for an in-between week of practice.

Along with the rest of the NFL, they're in between the preseason finale and their first practice week of the regular season. That's why head coach Mike McCarthy wanted to spend most of the day working on themselves before and even as they begin work on their Week 1 opponent, the Falcons.

"We're going to start on Atlanta here right now, but really just focus on how we want to play," McCarthy said. "It's our first year, so just want to make sure there's clarity on what we're going to do on defense, offense, special teams."

The Steelers were preparing for a shorter practice without pads Tuesday, with a normal Wednesday practice in shoulder pads coming up the following day, and a full padded practice to end the week Thursday. That's how McCarthy wants to handle this bonus week as the dust settles on the 53-man roster and practice squad.

Speaking of which, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is now on the active roster and no longer the Physically Unable to Perform list. McCarthy anticipated Porter returning to practice, accordingly, as the secondary takes shape heading into the opener.

"Definitely, I think Joey coming off of PUP, just like the other players, anybody that comes in here for the first time there's a ramp-up type process to it," McCarthy said. "That's what we'll look for with Joey today."

McCarthy also had his first chance to address the initial roster and who made the cut. He echoed the Monday sentiments of general manager Omar Khan, acknowledging all 53 players — and everyone on the practice squad — is here for a reason.

That reason could be offense, defense, special teams, or — in most cases — more than one of those departments. Seventh-round pick Eli Heidenreich is a prime example.

"Everybody's earned their opportunity here," McCarthy said. "There are always some things that go into how those positions are formulated, and Eli did enough to make the team."

McCarthy didn't stop at 53, though. He wanted to make reference to all 75 players who are currently with the team, including the practice squad crew and those on the reserve/injured list.

That includes safety DeShon Elliott, who has been designated to return. But he will miss at least the first four games, against the Falcons, Patriots, Bengals and Browns.

"I don't look at it as losing him. He needs just a little more time," McCarthy said. "We all have a clear understanding of the injury and his timeline of getting back here. I think what he's done has been remarkable. I know in my time here, watching him go through the rehab, watching him attack it, the progress he's made, he's on top of it. We've sat down and talked a number of times in training camp about what it looks like as far as his recovery once we get into the padded work."

McCarthy also had his first chance to address the initial roster and who made the cut. He echoed the Monday sentiments of general manager Omar Khan, acknowledging all 53 players — and everyone on the practice squad — is here for a reason.

That reason could be offense, defense, special teams, or — in most cases — more than one of those departments. Seventh-round pick Eli Heidenreich is a prime example.

"Everybody's earned their opportunity here," McCarthy said. "There are always some things that go into how those positions are formulated, and Eli did enough to make the team."

McCarthy didn't stop at 53, though. He wanted to make reference to all 75 players who are currently with the team, including the practice squad crew and those on the reserve/injured list.

That includes safety DeShon Elliott, who has been designated to return. But he will miss at least the first four games, against the Falcons, Patriots, Bengals and Browns.

"I don't look at it as losing him. He needs just a little more time," McCarthy said. "We all have a clear understanding of the injury and his timeline of getting back here. I think what he's done has been remarkable. I know in my time here, watching him go through the rehab, watching him attack it, the progress he's made, he's on top of it. We've sat down and talked a number of times in training camp about what it looks like as far as his recovery once we get into the padded work."

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