Back on the road for the first time

Being the coach of an NFL team requires a lot of in-depth acumen. How do you structure practice? Do you want to be a gap scheme or inside zone team? What's the best way to defend a 3-by-1 stack to the weak side?

But sometimes, it's as simple as what airport to go to.

Wednesday will be the first "launch day," as Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy calls it. And it precedes the team's first road trip of his tenure, as they head to Buffalo to face the Bills in their preseason finale.

"It's important to make sure you're at the right airport," McCarthy joked before Tuesday's practice. "But we'll just go through all the little details of that. First time traveling, and actually, the process here is really clean. I've had a chance to visit the terminal and see how we leave, what's expected once we arrive in the opponent city and all that."

What's expected is to win, particularly once the regular season arrives. The Steelers will simulate their routine as best they can with a 91-man roster, a Thursday night kickoff and a "herky jerky" portion of the preseason, as McCarthy put it.

But it's all part of what comes along with a transition to a new staff. The Steelers have learned how McCarthy runs OTAs, minicamp, training camp and practice schedules. Now they're spending some time in team meetings discussing the itinerary for away games, and they'll see the NFL's newest venue, Highmark Stadium playing host to its second game.

"That'll be a little weird," said Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts, who played at the old stadium eight times between his stints in New England, Miami and Pittsburgh. "I've been there so much. I'm still used to driving in on those back roads through the community."

Game-day commute aside, it's also critical to set the stage for what comes before and after the matchup with the Bills. The Steelers and Bills will be the first teams to wrap up their preseason slate, which means beginning the unfortunate reality of reducing the roster by 6 p.m. Sunday.

McCarthy knows that's a grueling part of the job. But it is part of the job. And it's unavoidable.

"I know for me, I'm not looking forward to those next four days," McCarthy said. "I've been here with these men since April. I see the time that they put in. I'm not just talking about the CBA-regulated time. I'm talking about the weekends, the early mornings."

McCarthy is typically in the office at those times himself, so he sees who's putting in the extra work. Yes, they're preparing for the next meeting, or the next practice, but above all else, they're ultimately preparing for those opportunities when the lights are on.

Thursday will be the last for some. McCarthy doesn't want to short-change anyone, as much as he has to balance the reps and snaps, because there are only so many to go around.

"You want to see everybody get an opportunity," McCarthy said. "I think it's important for me to accomplish that here in Buffalo, and we'll see how that sorts out. … This is a very stressful, difficult string of days here for these men."

Roberts was a sixth-round pick once upon a time, and even this year, as a late addition to the roster, he's taking nothing for granted. He would prefer to play again after logging 32 snaps off the bench last week against the Jets.

But he has been in these shoes before. He'll give his wisdom to any younger player who asks for advice about being on the roster bubble.

"I always just tell them to go out there and take it one play at a time," Roberts said. "Me, myself, I hope to be playing because I still need to get some things ironed out. And I know a lot of people would say this is naive, but I never went into a season feeling like …"

Roberts imitated an exaggerated sigh of relief, the one he has never allowed himself to take. Instead, he just waits for a phone call that doesn't come, then shows up to work the next day.