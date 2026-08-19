Howard, Allar to share playing time vs. Jets

There are no plans to expand the playbook this week for Howard and Allar to test them more, but rather go with what is working.

"Our playbook and the way we're approaching the game is more about what concepts our players are most comfortable with," said McCarthy. "We watched the Jets and their first preseason game just to have a general understanding of where they are in their install. But we're not putting a lot of energy into that. I've always approached preseason this way. I'm really not concerned with who the team is and what they're doing. I want to see our guys run the offense, especially the quarterbacks.

"When we install concepts or proactive adjustments, they have the tools to do what they need to do, regardless of the defense. It's the same on defense. We want to get our guys lined up, we want to win the pre-snap, I want their eyes in the right place. I want them to play better fundamentally, and we want them to run and go get the football."

"Preseason football is great for young quarterbacks on so many fronts. Obviously, they get to play. You want to see them command the offense. Take the play entry. Get up on the line of scrimmage. If they get in trouble, they have proactive reasoning to do it. But also, if something goes wrong, if the route's not the way it should be, or if nothing happens, or the right tackle doesn't do the right thing, he'd be able to react to that and not be surprised by it.

While the two young quarterbacks will play, Rudolph, who got the start against the Packers last week, has shown enough to not require McCarthy to put him in the game.

"Mason has great command of the offense," said McCarthy. "Just pure on the field game day. He's very experienced. He's a strong personality in the locker room. I really like this command and understanding of the offense. He's been through a number of systems. He's been asked to do things differently for how we believe the quarterback position is played. He's done an excellent job."

More from McCarthy:

On if running back Kaleb Johnson will see more opportunities on Friday against the Jets:

"I hope so. If the guy calling the plays would call more run plays, I think that would help him out. We'll continue to work that way. He'll play Friday night. We want to focus on the younger part of our team and give these guys the chance to make our squad."