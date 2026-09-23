Something to 'hang your hat on'

As the gears continue to turn at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the Steelers hit the field for another week of work, sandwiched between a 20-3 loss at New England and an AFC North clash against Cincinnati. The answers, in some form or fashion, must be discovered on the South Side before returning to Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Perhaps the Steelers will lean into 3rd-and-Muth? Aaron Rodgers is 9 for 10 so far when targeting tight end Pat Freiermuth, who also has a 70% receiving success rate, defined by gaining at least 40% of the yardage required on first down, 60% on second down and 100% on third and fourth downs. That's relatively impressive, considering the Steelers' 20% conversion rate on third down through two games.

"I just love his consistency, his approach, his professionalism," offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said of Freiermuth. "He's the same guy every day. He's got great enthusiasm, great personality. He's a competitor. I love the catch he made on our Jag concept against [Christian] Gonzalez, who is a really good player. He got physical, flattened it, and Aaron found him. Just got to continue to build off of Pat and keep pushing the envelope with him, but I'm pleased with where he's at."

The Jag concept, by the way, is an empty formation staple of the West Coast Offense. On this one, Freiermuth was isolated outside against Gonzalez and boxed him out to make a 9-yard grab that set up the Steelers for their first first-down conversion of the game a play later.

Or maybe 3rd-and-Pitt? Veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. showed his value to the offense in Week 1, with three receptions going for 28, 21 and 9 yards, respectively. He was inactive Week 2 with a foot injury but McCarthy gave an encouraging update Wednesday morning that Pittman would practice in some capacity.

And then there's the potential of 3rd-and-Germ. Rookie receiver Germie Bernard went from 3 snaps in his debut to 55 in Foxborough, notching 4 receptions for 28 yards on 8 targets, trailing only DK Metcalf for the team lead.

"I thought Germie took a step, definitely," McCarthy said. "I thought he took advantage of his opportunities. He was productive. He looked confident out there. I think he definitely improved from Week 1 to Week 2, so I like the improvement and love the young man."

It's always a cat-and-mouse game in the NFL to try to catch your opponent off-guard in significant moments, but also accentuate what's working for you. The Steelers offense has found some facets that can work, and they'll keep honing the areas that have the potential to do more.

McCarthy sounds like a head coach and a play-caller who's confident it will all come together. That's the offensive line part of it, the run game, the quick passing game and the deep balls when the timing is right.

"Specific to last week, we had protection challenges. The week before, we were able to get the shots off and just didn't get them executed," McCarthy said. "After two weeks, just like anything, you start Monday and you want to marry the run to the pass and the [play]-action game. Hopefully, you get those opportunities called, get them off and get the results you're looking for.