The 'honeymoon' is over as Steelers buckle down

"Looking forward to getting back in the saddle with Aaron [Rodgers]," McCarthy said. "But we know that's something you build during the course of the week. You know it's been a minute since he and I have worked together in that aspect."

McCarthy and Rodgers back together for the first time since 2018? That's a built-in story line league-wide, rather than just in Pittsburgh.

But here in Pittsburgh, McCarthy's living his dream reunion each day.

"Being from here, this is heavy being here," McCarthy said. "You know, you ride the streets that you grew up on, that you walked on, and do it every day. So many memories here and some memories that are heavy, so yeah, that's real.