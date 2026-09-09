The 'honeymoon' is over as Steelers buckle down

All the hand-shaking and back-patting is done. The Steelers left that in Latrobe and Buffalo as they wrapped up training camp and the preseason.
But even back home at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, head coach Mike McCarthy sensed a bit of a different vibe in the air as they prepared for Wednesday's practice. Kickoff is coming at 1 p.m. Sunday against Atlanta no matter how much the Steelers get done over these next three days at team headquarters.
"We're all excited about our first opportunity to compete," McCarthy said. "You're guaranteed 17 games. Obviously, it's our home opener, but really, I think the honeymoon's kind of over now."
And what a honeymoon stage it had been for McCarthy, taking over his hometown team. Compartmentalizing has been key for McCarthy since January.
But now it's crucial to make sure his first game week flows properly for himself, his coaches, his players and everyone on staff who has a role in making sure this train runs on schedule. McCarthy's job description entails presiding over all of it, and one duty in particular is calling plays on game day.
"Looking forward to getting back in the saddle with Aaron [Rodgers]," McCarthy said. "But we know that's something you build during the course of the week. You know it's been a minute since he and I have worked together in that aspect."
McCarthy and Rodgers back together for the first time since 2018? That's a built-in story line league-wide, rather than just in Pittsburgh.
But here in Pittsburgh, McCarthy's living his dream reunion each day.
"Being from here, this is heavy being here," McCarthy said. "You know, you ride the streets that you grew up on, that you walked on, and do it every day. So many memories here and some memories that are heavy, so yeah, that's real.
"I'm at the point in my life at this age, I reflect more than I did 10, 15 years ago, so that's all part of it. Definitely, I've had time to do that. But the most important part of it is the fact that you're the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which I have a tremendous amount of pride in — not only being from here, but what the Pittsburgh Steelers stand for and the responsibility that myself and everybody has to this organization, and really for the players and coaches before us. So trust me, that lays on me every single day. It's important. It makes me jump out of bed."