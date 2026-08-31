Just the right mix at quarterback

"What was exciting with Mason was just watching him get acclimated to this new staff," Khan said. "Obviously, he was part of [Mike] Tomlin's staff and the group in the past, but watching him jell with Mike McCarthy and his group was cool to watch."

Unlike last year, it appears as if this foursome will make it to the first tee. Howard was placed on the reserve/injured list prior to Week 1 his rookie season after the Steelers carried him on the initial 53-man roster.

However, the Steelers did place safety DeShon Elliott on the reserve/injured list Sunday, and Khan explained that transaction. Elliott played 19 defensive snaps in the second preseason game against the Jets, and the Steelers want to proceed with caution for now.

"It's a long season," Khan said. "He had a significant injury [last October], so we'll just be smart about it. Let's not rush anything. Let's make sure we're all comfortable with everything."

Khan did acknowledge that Elliott likely feels ready to play himself. But the team has managed his activity at each step of the recovery process.

Elliott's a competitor, there's no doubt. And Khan confirmed they'll have him back up on the active roster when the time comes.

"He's a warrior," Khan said. "If he walked in here and we asked him for 1,000 push-ups, he's going to give us 2,000. It was just the right thing to do."

It also helps that the Steelers have backfilled with another veteran safety in Rayshawn Jenkins, who began this month as an unrestricted free agent and ended it on an NFL roster. But Jenkins, 32, has the credentials of a 10th-year pro with 96 career starts and 11 interceptions.

Robert Tonyan also made the team via an unusual avenue, starting out as a 32-year-old tryout player at minicamp in early June. Now he's the third tight end after an impressive showing in training camp and the preseason.

"With Robert, towards the end of that minicamp, we just saw it. His legs were still there. And with Rayshawn, he worked. He got better every day. He got acclimated to the defense. Credit goes to the coaches. They really did a good job getting those guys ready to play."

While the new roster had a need for a couple of 30-something reinforcements, 11 rookies found a way to stay. That might be an unprecedented number, primarily composed of 10 draft picks but also one who didn't hear his name called that weekend.

Khan wasn't handing out scholarships like a college recruiter, though. Each rookie he was asked about, be it seventh-round running back/receiver Eli Heidenreich or undrafted defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr., Khan came back to a consistent refrain.

"They all earned it. There's also a lot of credit that goes to those coaches for helping those guys grow to get to the point where we are now. That's a good number to have, right? The more young guys you have who are making it, that's good."

But for every Steeler who sticks around, there's one on the way out. Khan also addressed the trades over the weekend of offensive tackle Broderick Jones and running back Kaleb Johnson.

Jones was traded to the Dallas Cowboys with one year left on his rookie deal and Johnson is headed to the Green Bay Packers with three seasons remaining. Khan thanked both for their contributions and wished them well.